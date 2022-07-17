NMSU ready to lead Southwest reforestation efforts

New Mexico has experienced a devastatingly destructive wildfire season again this year, including the two largest fires in our state’s history, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, now at more than 340,000 acres, and the Black Fire, which has burned more than 325,000 acres. These fires, and others like them, continue to damage our forests, which cover 43 million acres in New Mexico and Arizona. These forested areas provide more than just recreational opportunities, wildlife habitat, timber and other valuable resources – they are vital because they are also the source of a majority of the water used by our cities and our agriculture industry.

This valuable forest acreage is being lost to wildfire at an alarming rate that must be addressed with a climate-smart reforestation program. That’s why New Mexico State University is committed to advancing the understanding of restoration activities on forested areas. We have the knowledge, we have the research and we have the facilities, including NMSU’s John T. Harrington Forestry Research Center in Mora, which has played an integral role in restoring the beauty and value of these landscapes for many years.

The JTH Forestry Research Center is one of 12 NMSU science and research centers around the state, and it is a national leader in applied reforestation research, specializing in improvements to the reforestation pipeline, from seeds to nursery systems to planting – and with a unique program on drought-resistant seedlings. As the only large forest nursery in the state and one of only two nurseries in the Four Corners states, it plays a critical role in reforestation efforts in the Southwest region.

In late April, the Mora facility was evacuated due to the Calf Canyon Fire, which reached the property on May 1. Thankfully, our team stayed safe, and although our nursery production and our research projects experienced a major disruption – including the dramatic rescue of the seed bank and thousands of seedlings – our work continues in areas such as drought conditioning, planting strategies that mimic natural regeneration, understanding how microclimates affect tree establishment, and exploring how future climate change may affect reforestation efforts.

Reestablishing forest lands in the Southwest devastated by wildfire is an enormous challenge, and NMSU is well-positioned to support that effort by applying our research to guide the use of disaster relief funds, Replant Act funds and other federal support. As many as 1.5 million acres will need to be reforested in a way that makes sense for our arid climate, and that will require as many as 225 million seedlings. At our current production capacity in New Mexico of about 300,000 seedlings per year, we’re looking at more than 750 years to restore these lands. Obviously, we cannot wait that long.

NMSU continuously addresses global challenges through our research and outreach efforts and our land-grant mission. That’s why we are leading a proposed partnership with other universities in the state, along with the Forestry Division of New Mexico’s Energy, Mineral, and Natural Resources Department, to establish the New Mexico Reforestation Center. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this consortium would help meet reforestation needs for the region by producing up to 5 million seedlings per year. It would also establish programs to support the reforestation pipeline, support education, research and outreach activities related to reforestation, and develop and support forest-based economic growth in the region.

Developing a climate-smart reforestation program for the Southwest requires new reforestation approaches in order to plant forests that will be resilient to a changing climate. NMSU’s research efforts will provide the data and scientific knowledge needed to continually adapt to a changing environment. Importantly, this approach can also help drive policy at the national level that can help improve our reforestation efficiency across the United States.

It’s critical for the U.S. to invest in the reforestation pipeline, employing research-based policies and practices to protect and restore these valuable natural resources for future generations. The expansion of our current efforts, through additional greenhouses, faculty, staff, students and funding, will put the Southwest on the right track to recover our lost forests. At NMSU, we stand ready to lead these important efforts, in collaboration with our partner educational institutions and state and federal agencies.