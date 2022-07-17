Many programs already help challenging population

The Journal’s June 19 editorial ,”Sanctioned encampments are supposed to clean up city, not sacrifice areas,” rightly deplores the conditions in Coronado Park. However … Coronado Park is (not) a sanctioned encampment, also known as a “safe outdoor space.” It most emphatically is not. The piece also fails to give readers an accurate perspective on the extent of the city’s homeless programs and the challenges faced by the people who actually work with the homeless.

If you want to know what a sanctioned encampment looks like, you need look no further than Camp Hope in Las Cruces. The site consists of 40 tents accommodating one to two persons each. A central building houses bathrooms, showers and a group kitchen. It is surrounded by a tall, view-blocking fence and has only one entrance/exit which is monitored 24/7. Guests enjoy a stable mailing address, lockers to store medications and other valuables, and a place to deposit their refuse. The community is self-governing, and all the guests are expected to make a contribution to the security and maintenance of the facility. Guests who cannot or will not comply with rules are required to leave. Camp Hope has won recognition from the Las Cruces City Council, the New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services and the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The Journal editorial mentions Bernalillo County’s Tiny Home Village as the type of place we need to offer the unhoused. THV is indeed a beautiful facility, consisting of 30 120-square-foot buildings with electricity, climate-control and fire suppression systems and a large central building with toilets, showers, a group kitchen and meeting/counseling rooms. However, built at a cost of $4.34 million, it is unlikely to be replicated on a scale commensurate with the size of the homeless problem. Camp Hope is in many ways a more rudimentary and much less expensive version of THV.

The Journal editorial fails to accurately portray the extent of the homeless programs and the challenges they face. … It mentions, in passing, the Westside Emergency Housing Center. WEHC manages to feed and house up to 400 people every night of the year, despite the former detention center being in serious need of repair. The city also maintains separate facilities for scores of families with children. At the height of the COVID epidemic, it operated multiple hotels to protect vulnerable adults and isolate persons with COVID, both homeless and from the community at large. When the epidemic temporarily waned and a life-threatening cold snap hit, the city deftly pivoted and moved at-risk folks from Coronado Park into those same hotels.

While many homeless are ordinary people suffering through difficult circumstances, some of the homeless suffer from untreated mental illness, substance abuse or both. They are often intoxicated, volatile and unruly. This challenging population makes it very difficult to recruit and retain the very special people who possess both compassion and ability to set firm interpersonal boundaries. These are the unsung heroes of the homeless programs, and their difficult work deserves recognition in any discussion of this issue.