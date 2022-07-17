Weigh in so city’s overnight beds work for all in ABQ

In the July 10 Albuquerque Journal, Mayor Tim Keller addressed many challenges that the city faces, but one challenge can be better met by having the department of Family and Community services work with the community instead of battling it.

Mayor Keller stated: “We need zoning approval to open the Gateway shelter, a cornerstone of the work ahead to move people off the street, and for every solution in between. We can make a difference together; we need action now.”

We do need action now, and you need to be a part of it.

District 6 residents have been trying to work with the city for a shelter that has lower capacity limits. While the operations plan says 100 adults and 25 families, the concern is that could be raised substantially in the future.

High numbers would overwhelm the surrounding neighborhoods, which already contain more than 50% of the providers of services to the homeless and is contrary to the city’s own goal of keeping the facilities “trauma informed.”

The surrounding neighborhoods do understand the sentiment behind the Gateway Shelter, but need: 1) a cap on the capacity to ensure they will not inflict harm on both those inside and outside the shelter and; 2) the city’s commitment to provide additional services to mitigate the significant adverse impact the Gateway shelter will bring.

The issue not being addressed: Where will the permanent housing in which those served by the Gateway land? After sitting at Gateway for 90 days, will they then just go back to the street?

In addition to shelter residents, there would be more beds for overnight homeless medical respite care, a sobering center and other overnight services. Again, where is the city’s plan to transition these people into permanent housing, rather than sending them into the surrounding areas to end up back in shelters?

Family and Community Services Director Carol Pierce stated at this year’s budget hearings before the City Council that good practice for this facility would be setting a maximum capacity at 200. But that maximum capacity was never set.

When the City Council passed safe outdoor spaces with a maximum capacity of 40-50 people, community uproar caused Councilor Brook Bassan to backtrack. It appears the wealthier City Council districts get a quick response from the council when faced with the backlash of sheltering 50 people, not higher numbers at the Gateway.

So far, the zoning and appeals hearings have not placed any required conditions on the conditional use permit. There is no requirement for addressing potential significant adverse impact on surrounding neighborhoods. Our opposition is not to a facility, but rooted in our lack of confidence in the city’s ability to form an operating plan that won’t do harm.

Please contact your city councilor and the Mayor’s Office to provide safe outdoor spaces in every council district, along with conditions and capacity limits for the Gateway overnight shelter to set an example for future overnight shelters. Remember, this is the first of many and what happens here will be a model for what happens in your district.