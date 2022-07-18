Focus on being the winning candidate for the job

Dear J.T. & Dale: I just had a first interview at very short notice so I had to come unprepared. The position is just what I’m looking for, but upon researching the average salary for the position, I went in with a walkaway that was about 75% of what I probably should have said. However, I am a little inexperienced for the role so I thought going in low would be good. Now, though, I’m wondering if this will make them unsure about me! If and when I meet the next level of interviewers, does it look bad to say “I’ve been thinking about the salary and now I want more”? — Ina

J.T.: Your goal now is to wow them in the interview process. Think of it this way: You are the lower-priced candidate. As they compare you to some of the others, they’ll say “why overpay when we can get Ina?” I had this happen with a client recently. I told him to not worry about what he quoted them and to focus on being the winning candidate. Sure enough, they made him an offer above what he asked for. Good companies like to give you a salary that will make you not want to leave. In short, I think you did the right thing. Get the job and then we can coach you on how to ask for more money, if it is even necessary. Go get ‘em!

DALE: If that doesn’t work, and they come in low, that may not be the end. If you’re willing to take a tiny risk when you get the offer, that moment is a rare opportunity for easygoing negotiation. I call it “easygoing” because you are going to joyfully accept the job, and then negotiate. This seems like you’d have no leverage, having already accepted, but at this point, you know they want you, and that they want to get the relationship off to a good start. That’s when you have the chance to explain that you’ve been doing a bit of research and discovered that you went in low. Then you say, is there any chance of getting the starting salary up to $X? Then, no matter the answer, you repeat your thanks for the new job and tell them you can’t wait to join the team.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I had a rather extensive interview yesterday for a job I would love with three executives, including the hiring manager. While they at first said they wanted to keep the interview casual, it ended up being pretty intense. After thinking about my responses, I think I could’ve provided better information to explain my ideas and highlight how I can help them. In trying to craft a thank-you note, is it a good idea and acceptable to add information and clarify responses I gave during the interview? — Chad

DALE: It’s better to say nothing — beyond a nice thank-you — than to sound defensive. I worry about that because your question suggested the interviewers somehow deceived you by saying the interview would be “casual” but then it became “intense.” You want intense; it proves that they are truly interested in you. So just express gratitude and perhaps say that after reflection, there’s more you want to say and that you hope to have the chance to speak further.

J.T.: Yes, I’m glad you asked this question because I do not recommend writing a thank you note that tries to recap or sell them on you as a candidate. Keeping a thank-you note short is key. I would propose something customized but concise, which is what you want in a thank-you note! Something like this:

“Dear ____, Thank you for the opportunity to interview for the ____ role. I really enjoyed the process. I was particularly excited about our conversation around _____. I left feeling like there was a lot more I could say to help clarify why I would very much like this job. Please let me know if there is anything else I can provide to further my candidacy.”

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate, Inc.