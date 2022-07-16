 Briefcase: Telecommunications firm hires regional vice president - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Telecommunications firm hires regional vice president

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Kevin Folk has been hired as regional vice president of Vexus Fiber’s New Mexico operations.

Folk began his career in the telecommunications industry in the early ’90s by taking on various levels of responsibility in the communications field of the U.S. Air Force. Before joining Vexus, Folk spent 17 years at Shentel, a telecommunications company, starting as a field operations manager and ending as the vice president of wireless network operations.

Folk obtained his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Maryland and received his master’s degree in information technology management from Colorado Tech University.

 

