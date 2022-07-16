 Briefcase: Consulting firm names new executive - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Consulting firm names new executive

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Eileen Everett

Eileen Everett has been hired at Prospera Partners as the chief transformation officer.

Everett will handle business development and systems change consulting and facilitation in her new role. She has worked in the social sector for more than 15 years. Her most recent position was that of executive director of Environmental Education of New Mexico. There she supported a multi-year transformation of the organization by focusing on creating the first statewide, community-generated framework to provide systems level change to create daily equitable access to the outdoors and environmental learning for all kids. During her six years with EENM, Everett also tripled the operating budget, increased staff capacity fourfold and created a variety of new programs including the first fellowship program of its kind that interconnected interests like environmental justice, conservation, outdoor recreation and outdoor learning and education in many forms.

Prospera Partners is a consulting firm that designs local economy networks and social enterprise development plans for businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies.

 

