Briefcase: Wealth management firm promotes assistant vice president

Will Reardon, a financial adviser with The Compass Rose Group in Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management office in Albuquerque, has been promoted to assistant vice president and has been awarded the Alternative Investments Director designation.

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Reardon was an attorney in Washington, D.C. advising clients on policy, regulatory and legislative matters relating to financial services, tax, trade, technology, energy and assisting clients facing complex challenges involving Congressional investigations and inquiries.

Prior to his time at a large law firm, he worked in the National Collegiate Athletic Association office of government relations on various policy issues affecting intercollegiate athletics. While in D.C., Reardon also served as adjunct faculty at Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies, lecturing on intercollegiate athletics administration, digital media and marketing. An Albuquerque native, Reardon graduated from St. Pius X High School. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona and law degree from Georgetown University.