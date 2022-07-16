 Briefcase: Wealth management firm promotes assistant vice president - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Wealth management firm promotes assistant vice president

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Will Reardon, a financial adviser with The Compass Rose Group in Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management office in Albuquerque, has been promoted to assistant vice president and has been awarded the Alternative Investments Director designation.

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Reardon was an attorney in Washington, D.C. advising clients on policy, regulatory and legislative matters relating to financial services, tax, trade, technology, energy and assisting clients facing complex challenges involving Congressional investigations and inquiries.

Prior to his time at a large law firm, he worked in the National Collegiate Athletic Association office of government relations on various policy issues affecting intercollegiate athletics. While in D.C., Reardon also served as adjunct faculty at Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies, lecturing on intercollegiate athletics administration, digital media and marketing. An Albuquerque native, Reardon graduated from St. Pius X High School. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona and law degree from Georgetown University.

Home » Business » People » Briefcase: Wealth management firm promotes assistant vice president

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man at center of standoff, deadly fire charged in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incident has sparked outrage and the ... Incident has sparked outrage and the state Attorney General’s Office is conducting an independent review
2
Kelley 'really paranoid' the day Victoria was killed
ABQnews Seeker
Witness testifies she found defendant dismembering ... Witness testifies she found defendant dismembering girl
3
NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crash killed coach, six members of ... Crash killed coach, six members of NM college golf team and two in pickup
4
New Mexico film industry brings in record $855.4M
ABQnews Seeker
State has established itslef as being ... State has established itslef as being film-friendly and a place for skilled crews
5
Holtec one step closer to nuclear waste facility license
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is ... The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is one step closer to issuing a license to Holtec International for an interim nuclear waste storage facility on ...
6
Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges
ABQnews Seeker
State failed to prove officer knew ... State failed to prove officer knew actions were lethal, says defense
7
NM top court allows late victim's statements in trial
ABQnews Seeker
Ruling allows conversations with SANE 'not ... Ruling allows conversations with SANE 'not testimonial' in nature
8
Biden nominates governor's chief of staff to serve as ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham notes that Matthew Garcia's ... Lujan Grisham notes that Matthew Garcia's nomination is a 'source of pride'
9
Gov. fills Cabinet vacancies with familiar faces
ABQnews Seeker
New agency appointees are innovative, proven ... New agency appointees are innovative, proven leaders, says Lujan Grisham
10
Otero County passes anti-abortion rights resolution
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation does not affect access to ... Legislation does not affect access to abortion in county