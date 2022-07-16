United hosts unfamiliar but similar opponent

Considering they’ve never met, New Mexico United and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC have a fair amount in common.

The two USL Championship clubs come into Saturday’s matchup at Isotopes Park with 33 points apiece, standing in fourth place in their respective conferences and riding recent hot streaks. United is 7-1-2 over its last 10 matches, while the Riverhounds have won three straight.

It doesn’t stop there.

New Mexico and Pittsburgh have shared the wealth in terms of goal scoring with 10 players finding the net for each club in USL Championship play. Neco Brett, who formerly played for Pittsburgh, leads NMU with 27 shots. Russell Cicerone paces the ‘Hounds with 28.

Both clubs saw fit to bolster their attacking lines this week, with New Mexico signing Jamaican striker Romario Williams and Pittsburgh adding Ugandan forward Edward Kizza on loan from the MLS’ New England Revolution. Williams is available, but there is no word whether he will play.

With that said, United coach Zach Prince and his staff had limited time to prepare for their second Eastern Conference opponent in a four-day span. New Mexico earned a 2-1 road win over FC Tulsa on Wednesday evening, and Prince began breaking down video on Pittsburgh later that night.

“We owe it to our fan base to be as prepared as possible,” Prince said. “Pittsburgh is a quality opponent. We had a good performance (at Tulsa) and we need to carry that over and be ready to play at the same high level Saturday. There can’t be any letup playing at home in front of our fans.”

Looming large in Saturday’s matchup are two playmaking midfielders who, like their respective clubs, have remarkably similar numbers: New Mexico’s Justin Portillo and Pittsburgh’s Kenardo Forbes.

Portillo leads NMU in goals (six), leads the league with 115 crosses and is tied with Forbes for third in chances created (43). Forbes is tied for the USLC lead in assists (seven) and ranks sixth in crosses with 103. Both players have appeared in all of their teams’ matches and started 17. Portillo has played a team-leading 1,515 minutes, and Forbes ranks second for Pittsburgh with 1,499.

Forbes has scored just one goal, but Portillo has the advantage of being deadly from the penalty spot. He’s tied with Oakland’s Ottar Magnus Karlsson for the USLC lead with five PK conversions. Portillo is the only player in the league with a 100% conversion rate on a minimum of five attempts.

PLAYING DRESS-UP: Saturday’s match is United’s annual Meow Wolf night and the home team will sport specially designed alternate kits (white for goalkeepers, black for other players).

Fans can get into the act as a costume contest will be held at the tailgate lot south of Isotopes Park beginning at 4 p.m. Two winners will receive a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, including tickets to United’s Sept. 30 road match versus Las Vegas Lights.

HOME COOKING: United will be looking to improve its 3-2-4 home record against a Pittsburgh club that is 3-6-2 in away matches and just 1-6-1 in its last eight away from home.

Saturday’s match will be New Mexico’s last home appearance until it hosts Sacramento on Aug. 3. NMU travels to Detroit and New York for its next two contests on July 23 and July 31.

GAME DAY: Pittsburgh Riverhounds at New Mexico United, Saturday, 7 p.m., espn+, 101.7 FM, Estrella TV