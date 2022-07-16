Giddens, Keys talk trash ahead of TBT showdown

The official colors of the Northern New Mexico College Eagles are navy blue and orange.

So it wasn’t hard to spot former Lobo great J.R. Giddens, the head women’s basketball coach at NNMC, when the 6-foot-8 former professional basketball player would walk into the shared basketball offices wearing – over and over again – the bright cherry and silver gear of his University of New Mexico alma mater.

“You know you work for Northern New Mexico now, right?” NNMC men’s basketball coach Billy Keys, the former New Mexico State Aggies great, would bark at Giddens every time he walked in.

“This cherry and silver looks way better than that crimson they got down there (in Las Cruces),” Giddens said when the subject came up on Friday. “Who wears that color anywhere?”

The two will continue their trash talking – or as Keys calls it, their “friendly competitiveness” – on Monday night. Keys is an assistant coach for The Panamaniacs, the mostly NMSU alumni team taking on Giddens and The Enchantment, the team of mostly former Lobos. Those teams play in the Pit in the first round of the $1 million winner-take-all TBT (The Basketball Tournament). The game starts at 8 p.m. and airs on ESPNU.

And just in case they wanted to give the trash talk a rest for a while, their close friend who seems to have mastered the art of living on both sides of the heated in-state basketball rivalry always seems to be there to get them going again.

“I’m always trying to put the battery in their back to get it going,” said Brandon Mason. He is a former Aggie and close friend of Keys and also a former Lobo assistant coach Giddens says has become like a brother.

“I do something or say something, then just sit back as they go at it.”

It’s all in good fun, Giddens says.

“Yeah, we’re gonna talk a lot of trash,” Giddens said. “But I mean, it’s really a brotherhood. It’s all love for those guys.”

Monday, their love triangle/bromance will be put to the test.

Mason is the general manager who created both UNM’s and NMSU’s alumni teams and says he doesn’t yet know what he’ll wear or where he’ll sit at the game.

Keys and Mason were teammates at NMSU in 1999 and have been close since. They never played Giddens in the Lobo-Aggie rivalry. All three played professionally overseas before returning to New Mexico – none is from New Mexico – to start coaching careers. Keys and Giddens first met on a basketball court in Greece when both were starters for Euroleague teams in 2011, a decade before they’d be sharing an office coaching NAIA teams in Española. Giddens also helped coach the NNMC men at times last season.

As for Monday, Keys said after watching the first couple practices in Las Cruces this week, “I have no doubt we’ll be ready.”

Giddens offered up, “I really don’t want to talk too much stuff, you know? But you can put this on record: They ain’t got nobody over there that can guard me.”

And Mason’s prediction?

“Man, I can’t decide.”

Added Keys: “Of course not. He’s in a win-win no matter what happens. That’s how he likes it. … We need to start calling him the Don King of TBT. He gets to claim victory no matter which fighter wins.”

MONDAY: TBD first-rounder, the Pit — The Enchantment (mainly UNM alumni) vs. The Panamaniacs (mainly New Mexico State alumni), 8 p.m., ESPNU, 101.7 FM.

