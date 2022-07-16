 Giddens, Keys talk trash ahead of TBT showdown - Albuquerque Journal

Giddens, Keys talk trash ahead of TBT showdown

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

J.R. Giddens, left, and Billy Keys coach Northern New Mexico College during a Feb. 11 game against UNM at the Pit. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

The official colors of the Northern New Mexico College Eagles are navy blue and orange.

So it wasn’t hard to spot former Lobo great J.R. Giddens, the head women’s basketball coach at NNMC, when the 6-foot-8 former professional basketball player would walk into the shared basketball offices wearing – over and over again – the bright cherry and silver gear of his University of New Mexico alma mater.

“You know you work for Northern New Mexico now, right?” NNMC men’s basketball coach Billy Keys, the former New Mexico State Aggies great, would bark at Giddens every time he walked in.

“This cherry and silver looks way better than that crimson they got down there (in Las Cruces),” Giddens said when the subject came up on Friday. “Who wears that color anywhere?”

The two will continue their trash talking – or as Keys calls it, their “friendly competitiveness” – on Monday night. Keys is an assistant coach for The Panamaniacs, the mostly NMSU alumni team taking on Giddens and The Enchantment, the team of mostly former Lobos. Those teams play in the Pit in the first round of the $1 million winner-take-all TBT (The Basketball Tournament). The game starts at 8 p.m. and airs on ESPNU.

And just in case they wanted to give the trash talk a rest for a while, their close friend who seems to have mastered the art of living on both sides of the heated in-state basketball rivalry always seems to be there to get them going again.

“I’m always trying to put the battery in their back to get it going,” said Brandon Mason. He is a former Aggie and close friend of Keys and also a former Lobo assistant coach Giddens says has become like a brother.

“I do something or say something, then just sit back as they go at it.”

It’s all in good fun, Giddens says.

“Yeah, we’re gonna talk a lot of trash,” Giddens said. “But I mean, it’s really a brotherhood. It’s all love for those guys.”

Monday, their love triangle/bromance will be put to the test.

Mason is the general manager who created both UNM’s and NMSU’s alumni teams and says he doesn’t yet know what he’ll wear or where he’ll sit at the game.

Keys and Mason were teammates at NMSU in 1999 and have been close since. They never played Giddens in the Lobo-Aggie rivalry. All three played professionally overseas before returning to New Mexico – none is from New Mexico – to start coaching careers. Keys and Giddens first met on a basketball court in Greece when both were starters for Euroleague teams in 2011, a decade before they’d be sharing an office coaching NAIA teams in Española. Giddens also helped coach the NNMC men at times last season.

As for Monday, Keys said after watching the first couple practices in Las Cruces this week, “I have no doubt we’ll be ready.”

Giddens offered up, “I really don’t want to talk too much stuff, you know? But you can put this on record: They ain’t got nobody over there that can guard me.”

And Mason’s prediction?

“Man, I can’t decide.”

Added Keys: “Of course not. He’s in a win-win no matter what happens. That’s how he likes it. … We need to start calling him the Don King of TBT. He gets to claim victory no matter which fighter wins.”

MONDAY: TBD first-rounder, the Pit — The Enchantment (mainly UNM alumni) vs. The Panamaniacs (mainly New Mexico State alumni), 8 p.m., ESPNU, 101.7 FM.
Tickets: golobos.com/TBT

Home » Sports » Giddens, Keys talk trash ahead of TBT showdown

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Giddens, Keys talk trash ahead of TBT showdown
ABQnews Seeker
Billy Keys, JR Giddens and Brandon ... Billy Keys, JR Giddens and Brandon Mason are all close friends most of the time, but Monday's TBT rivalry showdown is different.
2
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as ... Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm -- nearly 110 years after being ...
3
Three charged in ABQ murder-for-hire plot
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives say a man paid two ... Detectives say a man paid two people $15,000 in drugs and cash to fatally shoot a former associate in Northeast Albuquerque over a previous ...
4
'Proving them wrong': South Valley groups spur economic growth
ABQnews Seeker
It's a weekday in mid-July and ... It's a weekday in mid-July and small businesses are using the kitchen and freezers at the Sout ...
5
Belen increases lodgers tax by 1%
ABQnews Seeker
With more money coming into the ... With more money coming into the city's coffers via its lodgers tax, Belen will now be able to improve upon its city-held events and ...
6
Are GRATs great? Depends on the rates
ABQnews Seeker
Inflation comes with rising prices. It ... Inflation comes with rising prices. It also brings rising interest rates. Bad news if you're looking for a new mortgage or a refinance. You ...
7
Valencia County opens the door to oil, gas exploration ...
ABQnews Seeker
Vote came after hours of comments, ... Vote came after hours of comments, mostly in opposition to the measure ...
8
Expect slicker versions of Texas social media law to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supreme Court terms run from the ... Supreme Court terms run from the beginning of October to the end of June. As recently as 1985-86, the court cranked out 175 formal ...
9
UNM, New Mexico State watch with interest as realignment ...
ABQnews Seeker
What does the latest round of ... What does the latest round of conference realignment in college athletics mean for the UNM Lobos and NMSU Aggies?