 'Coach' Moccia to lead Panamaniacs into TBT - Albuquerque Journal

‘Coach’ Moccia to lead Panamaniacs into TBT

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Former NMSU Aggie player Brandon Mason, second from left, presents NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia with a jersey during the June 2016 Battle of the Rio Grande alumni all-star game held in the Pit. (Photo courtesy of Mario Moccia)

Shortly after the successful June 2016 Battle of the Rio Grande UNM/NMSU alumni basketball game Brandon Mason helped organize in the Pit, the former Aggies player and Lobos assistant coach had an idea.

That in itself wasn’t anything new. Mason always seems to have an idea about some project down the road.

Not only was Mason already locked in on figuring out a way to one day put together a Lobos alumni team to compete in the annual $1 million winner-take-all TBT (The Basketball Tournament), which he saw through and debuted “The Enchantment” team in last year’s TBT, but he also told people he would one day do the same for the Aggies.

And when he told NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia his idea, Moccia politely agreed it would be great if he could do that.

But there was more.

“We were at this after-game reception that year and he says, ‘What do you think about being the head coach? It would be great exposure,'” Moccia recalls Mason telling him. “I said, ‘Yeah. Sure. No problem.’ Well, I had no idea that it would get this far.”

Five years later, Mason had successful put together The Enchantment. And this year, he did the same with The Panamaniacs, a team of mostly former Aggie players.

And he knew he already had his coach.

“Yeah, I told him I would, so I am,” said Moccia, the former NMSU baseball player who has never coached basketball. “Of course, I never really thought about this being a thing that would be on TV.”

Getting Moccia on board as the head coach certainly helped Mason navigate some of the logistical hurdles or other barriers that might have come up with putting together a Las Cruces-based team of players now playing all over the world all while Mason had a job and lives in Albuquerque.

“But I really do think that when you’re New Mexico State, you have to be doing stuff like this, because we don’t have the benefit of being in a marketplace that has 750,000 or 800,000 (population) like UNM or UTEP,” Moccia said. “Any positive publicity about basketball or the whole department, I just think it’s incumbent upon us to put as much of a spotlight on your programs when you’re given an opportunity.”

Asked if it was safe to assume associate head coach Preston Laird, a former New Mexico State assistant, would be doing a lot of the X’s and O’s in Monday’s TBT game in the Pit, Moccia was quick to confirm.

“By a lot, I mean like 99.9% of it,” Moccia said. “We lead the TBT in assistant coaches and I’m going to need it.”

The Panamaniacs assistant coaches included Laird, former Aggie player and current Aggies assistant Billy Keys, former Aggie and current Las Cruces High School coach William Benjamin, longtime NMSU staffer and current Mayfield High School coach Keith Roberts, former Aggie Shawn Harrington, former Aggie staffer and current University of Missouri-Kansas City staffer Jon Tabor and former Aggie and current youth coach Mike Nanez.

MONDAY: TBT first-rounder, the Pit: The Enchantment vs. the Panamaniacs, 8 p.m., 101.7 FM, ESPNU.

TICKETS: GoLobos.com/TBT

Home » Sports » ‘Coach’ Moccia to lead Panamaniacs into TBT

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Coach' Moccia to lead Panamaniacs into TBT
ABQnews Seeker
How did NMSU Athletic Director Mario ... How did NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia, the former Aggies baseball player, end being the head coach of the Panamaniacs for TBT?
2
Giddens, Keys talk trash ahead of TBT showdown
ABQnews Seeker
Billy Keys, JR Giddens and Brandon ... Billy Keys, JR Giddens and Brandon Mason are all close friends most of the time, but Monday's TBT rivalry showdown is different.
3
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as ... Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm -- nearly 110 years after being ...
4
Three charged in ABQ murder-for-hire plot
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives say a man paid two ... Detectives say a man paid two people $15,000 in drugs and cash to fatally shoot a former associate in Northeast Albuquerque over a previous ...
5
'Proving them wrong': South Valley groups spur economic growth
ABQnews Seeker
It's a weekday in mid-July and ... It's a weekday in mid-July and small businesses are using the kitchen and freezers at the Sout ...
6
Belen increases lodgers tax by 1%
ABQnews Seeker
With more money coming into the ... With more money coming into the city's coffers via its lodgers tax, Belen will now be able to improve upon its city-held events and ...
7
Are GRATs great? Depends on the rates
ABQnews Seeker
Inflation comes with rising prices. It ... Inflation comes with rising prices. It also brings rising interest rates. Bad news if you're looking for a new mortgage or a refinance. You ...
8
Valencia County opens the door to oil, gas exploration ...
ABQnews Seeker
Vote came after hours of comments, ... Vote came after hours of comments, mostly in opposition to the measure ...
9
Expect slicker versions of Texas social media law to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supreme Court terms run from the ... Supreme Court terms run from the beginning of October to the end of June. As recently as 1985-86, the court cranked out 175 formal ...