GOP lawmaker agrees to pay $500 penalty in ethics case

SANTA FE – State Rep. Rebecca Dow has agreed to pay a $500 civil penalty for violations of the Governmental Conduct Act under a tentative settlement with the State Ethics Commission, potentially ending a case she fought fiercely for almost two years.

The settlement isn’t final yet. A retired judge serving as a hearing officer is set to consider approval of the agreement Wednesday.

If granted, it would end the highest-profile ethics case since voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 establishing New Mexico’s independent ethics agency.

Dow, who lost a bid this year to become the Republican nominee for governor, said Friday that she couldn’t comment on the settlement until it’s final.

But public records show she accepted a settlement in late June agreeing to pay $500 for two violations of the state law that restricts when legislators may represent a client before a state agency.

The Governmental Conduct Act prohibits state lawmakers from helping someone before a state agency unless the lawmaker is unpaid or working on behalf of a constituent.

The law also includes an exception for legislators who deal with state agencies while “engaged in the conduct of their professions.” But in those cases, the lawmakers cannot make reference to their role as a legislator.

The ethics case against Dow centered, in part, on allegations that she had violated the law by representing an early childhood center she founded.

Dow is the founder and a former CEO of AppleTree, a nonprofit that serves children and families in Sierra County. It receives most of its revenue from state grants and contracts, according to documents in the case.

In pursuing the complaint against Dow, Walker Boyd, the general counsel of the State Ethics Commission, said Dow had sent emails on behalf of AppleTree to the Public Education Department and had submitted an invoice to AppleTree for services that included meeting with Cabinet secretaries to promote AppleTree – evidence, Boyd said, that she had violated the restrictions on when a legislator may represent a client before state agencies.

He also said Dow had, in some cases, made reference to her capacity as a legislator by signing an email “Rep Dow” or using her legislative email address.

Dow, in turn, has vigorously denied the allegations. In her own filings, she contends she was just representing a constituent – AppleTree – the same way any legislator is permitted to represent people in their district.

She described herself as volunteering her time for the group in recent years – rather than accepting payment – and contends she not only complied with state law but also consulted with legislative staff on how to properly disclose her role with AppleTree.

Even so, she said, she voluntarily amended financial disclosure documents to address concerns raised by the ethics staff.

In January, Dow described the ethics staff as “way out of bounds” and said the agency “continues to invent new claims of violations as old ones are abandoned.”

Also that month, she said: “I have publicly disclosed – overdisclosed – all the details of my work and very modest payment for an important nonprofit in my district.”

Dow said Friday that she couldn’t comment.

“Until the settlement is approved and final, it is not appropriate to respond to the substance of your questions,” she told the Journal.

The case played out as Dow sought reelection to the House in 2020 – when she soundly defeated her Democratic opponent – and throughout this year as she campaigned for governor.

In the June primary, she finished second in a five-way race for the GOP nomination, with 15% of the vote.

Dow, a six-year legislator from Truth or Consequences, is set to leave the state House when her term expires before next year’s regular legislative session.

The ethics complaint was filed in September 2020 by Dow’s Democratic opponent that year, Karen Whitlock.

But Boyd, the general counsel, took on a role akin to a prosecutor after investigating the allegations and finding probable cause to support some of them.

The settlement would bring the case to a close. As part of the agreement, Dow would abandon some pending court challenges she filed as she fought the allegations.

Before the settlement, Dow had been scheduled for a three-day public hearing next week in front of retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan C. Torgerson, who is serving as a hearing officer.

Torgerson is now to consider approval of the settlement Wednesday morning.

The State Ethics Commission is empowered to enforce state laws on campaign reporting, financial disclosures, lobbyists and other matters.

Voters authorized its creation in 2018, and lawmakers subsequently passed a bill outlining more specifically how it would operate.

The seven-member commission began accepting ethics complaints in 2020 and makes them public only upon a finding of probable cause.