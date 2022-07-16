Kelley halted clean up of body, turned focus to killing co-defendants

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Jessica Kelley said Friday that her plan shifted from concealing the body of 10-year-old Victoria Martens to murdering her two co-defendants for reasons that made little sense even to her.

Kelley made the admission while testifying in the trial of Fabian Gonzales, 37, for his role in Victoria’s 2016 strangling death and dismemberment in her mother’s Northwest Albuquerque apartment.

Gonzales faces charges including child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12, and seven counts of tampering with evidence.

Kelley said she entered the master bedroom with an iron hours after Victoria’s Aug. 23, 2016, murder and confronted Gonzales and Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens. Then she struck Martens in the face with the iron, she testified.

Under questioning from Deputy District Attorney Greer Staley, Kelley said she was under the influence of methamphetamine and not thinking clearly.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Kelley said of her decision to kill Martens and Gonzales. “I wasn’t in my right mind. I could not kill them. It wasn’t in me to do it.”

Kelley also demanded that Martens and Gonzales hand over their cellphones before the attack, and the two complied. Kelley said she fought briefly with Martens, then broke off the fight.

“I couldn’t think straight,” she said. “I got so tired I couldn’t fight no more.”

Jurors viewed a photo taken by police the night of Victoria’s death showing Martens with a severe injury in the center of her forehead.

Gonzales took the iron away from Kelley and threw it off the second-floor balcony, Gonzales’ attorney, Stephen Aarons, said in his opening statement this week. Gonzales then jumped off the balcony and ran to a neighbor’s apartment to call 911, Aarons said.

Police arrived shortly after 4 a.m. Aug. 24, 2016, in response to a reported assault and arrested Kelley, Gonzales and Martens. Officers entered Martens’ apartment and found Victoria’s burning and dismembered body in a bathtub.

Paramedic Elizabeth Hesley testified Friday that she began weeping as she tried to attach cardiac leads to Victoria’s body and instead found missing limbs and gaping wounds, making it impossible to do so.

“When I saw the intestines, I started to tear up,” Hesley testified.

She said she also treated Martens for her head wound as she sat in the back of a police car. Victoria’s mother appeared to show no emotion and didn’t ask about her daughter’s condition, she said.

“She had a really flat affect,” Hesley said of Martens. “She never asked me anything.”

In about 12 hours of testimony, spread over three days, Kelley said that she had smoked methamphetamine for hours and had become increasingly “paranoid” in the hours before Victoria’s death.

While she and Victoria were alone in the apartment, Kelley said, an unidentified man entered, asked for Gonzales by his street name, “Favo,” then strangled Victoria in her bedroom.

The unidentified man, who had a “Mexican accent,” then threatened Kelley and her children and warned that she and Gonzales needed to dispose of the body, Kelley testified.

Prosecutors have built much of their case around Kelley’s testimony, alleging that she and Gonzales worked together to dismember Victoria’s body and destroy evidence of the murder.

Aarons countered that Kelley alone killed and dismembered Victoria because she was too heavy to carry. All the while, she concealed her actions from Gonzales and Martens, he said.

Aarons asked Kelley why she decided to kill Gonzales after he had agreed to help her dispose of Victoria’s body.

“I tripped out,” Kelley responded. “It was just the situation at hand.”

A neighbor who lived in an apartment downstairs from Martens testified Friday that she heard a loud banging sound followed by screaming and scuffling from the apartment upstairs about 4 a.m. the morning after Victoria’s death.

Sabrina Padilla said she heard a woman screaming “no, no, stop,” and what sounded like someone being dragged from the bedroom into the kitchen. She also heard a man on the porch say, “why are you tripping on me, Jessica.”

Padilla also teared up as she described how excited Victoria had been the evening before about a planned party to celebrate her 10th birthday, and about her new kitten.

“Victoria went inside to get her kitten and never came back out,” Padilla testified.

Aarons also contends that prosecutors offered Kelley a generous plea deal in exchange for her testimony in Gonzales’ trial.

Aarons questioned Kelley about her 2019 plea agreement to a charge of child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12 and other charges. She was sentenced in April to 44 years in prison.

Kelley acknowledged that prosecutors agreed to drop murder charges in exchange for her plea of no contest.

Aarons noted that a key part of the plea agreement required Kelley to testify in Gonzales’ trial.

Kelley responded, “I wanted an opportunity for the truth to come out.”

Aarons also said that Kelley’s plea deal allows her to earn 50% “good time,” meaning she could get out of prison after serving half her 44-year sentence. She also received credit for several years she has already served in jail, he said.

“If you get your good behavior time, you can be out in 17 years.” Aarons said. “That’s a pretty good deal.”

Kelley responded, “It was a pretty good deal, but they couldn’t get me for murder because I didn’t murder anybody. The unknown man did.”

Martens, Gonzales and Kelley each were charged in 2016 with first-degree murder in Victoria’s killing based largely on Martens’ confession.

But in June 2018, 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez announced at a news conference that the allegations were based on Martens’ false admissions.

Cellphone records showed that Gonzales and Martens were not in the apartment at the time Victoria was killed, he announced. And at least one DNA profile found on Victoria’s body belonged to an unidentified man.

Based on that evidence, prosecutors filed a fourth indictment charging John Doe with murder, rape, child abuse and other charges.

At the 2018 news conference, Torrez also announced that Martens, 40, had pleaded guilty to child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12. She faces 12 to 15 years in prison. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.