Videos explain how to get child care services

The state Early Childhood Education and Care Department has created three videos to walk families, step by step, through the process of applying for free child care and early intervention services.

Each of the two-minute videos is available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, with Diné to be added soon. The videos are part of the department’s “Moments Together” public education campaign.

“Our ‘Moments Together’ campaign provides parenting tips, resources for families, and information on early childhood programs and services in an accessible, family-friendly way,” department secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in a news release. “We want to make sure every family with young children knows what supports are available to them and how they can easily apply.”

The first video in the series explains how to apply for ECECD’s child care assistance program, which is free for most New Mexico families.

The second video looks at applying for early intervention services through ECECD’s FIT program, geared for children up to age 3 who are experiencing, or are at risk for, developmental delays.

The third video in the series focuses on how to receive home visiting services for pregnant women and families with children under the age of 5. It includes tips on such things as safe sleep, breastfeeding and nutrition, self-care, finding child care and preparing for school.

The videos can be seen on the “Moments Together” website, momentsnm.org, and the “Moments Together” YouTube channel.