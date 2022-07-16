 Isotopes squander early five-run lead, lose at Sacramento - Albuquerque Journal

The Isotopes squandered an early five-run lead on the Sacramento River Cats, losing 7-6 at Sutter Health Park on Friday night.

DH Carlos Perez was 3-for-5 and hit his 19th home run of the season for Albuquerque, a solo shot in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. A Jimmy Herron RBI single later in the inning put the ’Topes up 5-0.

Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the 7th, Sacramento 1B Jason Krizan hit the eventual game-winning home run to right field off Julian Fernandez.

TOPES SATURDAY: At Sacramento, 7:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffmann (1-0, 0.00) vs. RIver Cats RHP Raynel Espinel (5-3, 4.99)

TRANSACTION: The parent Colorado Rockies recalled right-hander Chad Smith from Albuquerque as RHP Carlos Estévez went on the paternity list.

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday 22 vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 7:05 p.m.

BOX SCORE: River Cats 7, Isotopes 6

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League

