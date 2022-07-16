 White House: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones - Albuquerque Journal

White House: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones

By Aamer Madhani and Jon Gambrell / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — The White House says Russian officials have visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in recent weeks to view weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

The administration released the intelligence as President Joe Biden was to meet Saturday with the leaders of six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit. Biden is expected to lay out a “major statement” explaining his vision for the Middle East as he closes the final leg of a four-day trip meant to bolster U.S. positioning and knit the region together against Iran.

Iran showcased the drones for Russian officials at Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 15, according to the White House. The administration also released satellite imagery of Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones being displayed and in flight on the airfield, while a Russian delegation transport plane was on the ground.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a statement said the administration has “information that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred UAVs.” UAVs are unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.

“We assess an official Russian delegation recently received a showcase of Iranian attack-capable UAVs. We are releasing these images captured in June showing Iranian UAVs that the Russian government delegation saw that day,” Sullivan said. “This suggests ongoing Russian interest in acquiring Iranian attack-capable UAVs.”

Sullivan said U.S. officials believe the June visit “was the first time a Russian delegation has visited this airfield for such a showcase.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Saturday regarding the White House’s assertion.

On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, rejected reports on exporting Iranian drones to Russia, calling them “baseless.”

“This sort of claims parallel with Biden’s visit to occupied Palestine, or Israel, are in direction of political intentions and purposes,” the website of Iran’s Foreign Ministry quoted Amirabdollahian as saying. “We oppose any move that could lead to continuation and intensifying conflicts.”

Biden is looking to strengthen coordination among Middle East allies’ response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and what the ongoing conflict means to the region. Many of the Gulf nations — Saudi Arabia, in particular — have grave concerns about Iran’s malign activity in the region.

None of the countries represented at the summit have moved in lockstep with the U.S. to sanction Russia, a key foreign policy priority for the Biden administration. If anything, the United Arab Emirates has emerged as a sort of financial haven for Russian billionaires and their multimillion-dollar yachts. Egypt remains open to Russian tourists.

Kashan Air Base, located some 190 kilometers (120 miles) south of Tehran, is one of Iran’s oldest airfields.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in 2021 linked Kashan to Iran’s drone program, alleging that Iran trained militants from Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen to fly drones at the facility.

The U.S. intelligence assessment was first reported by CNN.

Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Home » AP Feeds » White House: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sri Lanka begins choosing leader to replace ex-president
AP Feeds
Sri Lankan lawmakers met Saturday to ... Sri Lankan lawmakers met Saturday to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled ...
2
Biden meets with Arab Gulf countries to counter Iran ...
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden on Saturday will ... President Joe Biden on Saturday will lay out his strategy for the Middle East as he closes out of the final leg of a ...
3
House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim
AP Feeds
The House has voted to restore ... The House has voted to restore abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. ...
4
Russian cruise missiles rain down on southern Ukrainian city
AP Feeds
Cruise missiles fired by Russian strategic ... Cruise missiles fired by Russian strategic bombers struck a southeastern Ukrainian city late Friday, killing at least three people and wounding 15, as air ...
5
Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden seemed to bow ... President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin's demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the election-year ...
6
Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death
AP Feeds
Former President Donald Trump and two ... Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, ...
7
Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president
AP Feeds
Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn ... Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in Friday as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned ...
8
In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' ...
AP Feeds
During a visit to the Israeli-occupied ... During a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, President Joe Biden offered compassion and financial assistance for hope-starved Palestinians but also delivered ...
9
Biden delivers tough talk on Iran as he opens ...
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden on Wednesday opened ... President Joe Biden on Wednesday opened his first visit to the Mideast since taking office by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his ...