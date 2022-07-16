‘Wit, Humor and Satire’ open at ABQ Museum

Wit, humor and satire twist, weave and backflip through the history of art like serpents navigating quicksand.

Artists have turned funny throughout photography, prints, painting, ceramics and sculpture, inspiring both laughter and contemplation across the ages.

The Albuquerque Museum has curated comedy in “Wit, Humor and Satire” with works by more than 50 artists from its own collection.

Artists use humor to make a political statement, to make people think or to coax a chuckle from the crowd. The exhibition includes works by Diego Romero, Patrick McGrath Muñiz, Andy Warhol, Patrick Nagatani, Bob Haozous, T.C. Cannon, Frederick Hammersley, Fritz Scholder, Steven C. White and more.

Like Warhol’s “Chairman Mao” print series, these works question what makes art “fine” art. Organized by sections such as “The Human Condition” and “Challenging Standards of Femininity,” they capture mundane to ritual practices like marriage, poking fun at how people treat each other, and how social, moral and religious systems shape life and death. Similarly, “Exploring Wit through Words and Materials” and “Art History Jokes” draw attention to artists who both critique the art world and experiment with different materials and methods. A segment on “Portraiture and Politics” presents political satire, bringing down those with power. Finally, “Humor as Resilience” shows how artists use humor to elevate oppressed communities.

“I’ve always wanted to do an outsized representation of humor and satire,” said curator Josie Lopez, who penned her dissertation on a 19th century Mexican political cartoonist at the University of California, Berkeley.

Cannon’s 1977 lithograph “Waiting for the Bus (Anadarko Princess)” depicts an elaborately dressed Indigenous woman sitting on a bench holding an umbrella.

“She’s an Anadarko Princess,” Lopez said. “He’s playing with these ideas of the unexpected. It’s thinking of Indigenous people as Indian artifacts.”

"America's Water Source," Steven C. White, 1997, acrylic on canvas, Albuquerque Museum, gift of Ray Graham. "Apocalypto," Diego Romero, 2011, lithograph on paper, Albuquerque Museum, gift of Garth Clark and Mark Del Vecchio, PC2014.55. "The Sky in the Pie," Bruce S. Lowney, 1971, lithograph on paper, Albuquerque Museum, gift of the artist.

Romero’s lithograph “Apocalypto” (2011), shows the Statue of Liberty virtually melting into the sea, while an Native American figure shakes their fists.

“It’s wit, humor and satire in one piece,” Lopez said. “What does liberty even mean in this environment? He takes these incredibly well-known icons and uses them to create a critique of what’s happening in the world.

“Humor is often used in Indigenous art. Oftentimes, it becomes a method of survival.”

Houston’s Muñiz crammed his oil on canvas in “The Disneyfication of a Hero,” (2010) with a mosaic of pilgrims, conquistadors, the Virgin Mary, slaves and a wizard-hatted Mickey Mouse (a la “Fantasia”) atop a glaring TV screen into a commentary on colonization. A Walmart building looms behind the cast.

“It has so many different images of history and a reflection on the contemporary world,” Lopez said.

White’s take on environmentalism, “America’s Water Source,” (1997) acrylic on canvas, features a water cooler packed with trash, toxic waste, oil spills, cities and toys, while the devil and a Christ figure try desperately to drink in a desert landscape.

“It’s also a reference to consumerism and the amount of stuff in the world,” Lopez added.

Comedy and tragedy knit and entangle, and a section on war reads more tragic than funny.

“Sometimes wit and satire are not necessarily humorous,” Lopez added.