 Monroe Gallery exhibit shows parallels of past and current events

Monroe Gallery exhibit strives to draw parallels between past and current events

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Two of the millions of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, this woman and her son leave for Poland and a completely unpredictable future. (Courtesy of David Butow)

From the Depression years to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a human through line weaves among heroism, deprivation, power and oppression.

Open at the Monroe Gallery of Photography, “Imagine a World Without Photojournalism” explores those repeated connections through a roster of 24 photojournalists and 50 prints.

The photographs cover an arc of 20th and 21st century social and political change, from the battles of World War II to the Civil Rights struggles of the 1960s, from the Dust Bowl to the devastation of climate change, from the frenzy of presidential elections to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

“I think of it as a survey of our 20 years in Santa Fe,” gallery co-owner Michelle Monroe said. “We’re reinforcing the power of being educated by a free press. We’re trying to draw parallels between past events and current events.”

David Butow’s haunting portrait of a Ukrainian woman and her son leaving home for an unknown future in Poland reflects the uncertainty of migrants everywhere.

“It’s the heroism of every day people,” gallery co-owner Sidney Monroe said.

“He was in Ukraine covering the exodus when millions of people were trying to evacuate. He just returned from Uvalde, Texas (the site of the latest school massacre, where a gunman killed 21 people). He was also at Sandy Hook.”

Margaret Bourke-White’s 1936 image of a line of African American flood victims lining up for food and clothing beneath a sign touting the “American Way” reveals her ironic and subversive intent. Similar lines formed during the ravages of COVID-19.

Steve Schaprio’s “Stop Police Killings, Selma March, 1965” could have been taken at a Black Lives Matter march.

“It’s never changed; the concept of an armed occupier,” Michelle Monroe said. “They can’t manage power responsibly.”

A photo of floating Zanzibar primary school students holding empty water jugs leads to the treatment of women, particularly in Muslim countries.

Daily life in the Zanzibar Archipelago centers around the sea, yet the majority of girls who inhabit the islands never acquire even the most fundamental swimming skills. Conservative Islamic culture and the absence of modest swimwear have compelled community leaders to discourage girls from swimming. The rate of drowning on the African continent is the highest in the world. The swimming lessons challenge a patriarchal system that discourages women from pursuing things other than domestic tasks.

“It’s a through line to the oppression of women,” Michelle Monroe said.

Associated Press photographer Jeff Widener captured the iconic photograph of a lone man standing in front of a column of tanks during the Tiananmen Square protests and massacre in 1989 Beijing.

Widener was one of just a handful of photojournalists at the site.

“There were very few that got out with their film,” Michelle Monroe said.

“He hid it and let them take other canisters in his bag to get out,” Sidney said.

“That image is completely forbidden in China now,” he continued. “That whole movement has been erased.”

‘Imagine a World Without Photojournalism’
WHEN: Through Sept. 18

WHERE: Monroe Gallery of Photography, 112 Don Gaspar, Santa Fe

INFO: monroegallery.com

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Monroe Gallery exhibit strives to draw parallels between past and current events

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Reprising one role and stepping into another – ...
Arts
Jeremiah Bitsui stars in 'Better Call ... Jeremiah Bitsui stars in 'Better Call Saul' and 'Dark Winds.'
2
'Wit, Humor and Satire' open at ABQ Museum
Arts
The exhibition includes works by Diego ... The exhibition includes works by Diego Romero, Patrick McGrath Muñiz, Andy Warhol, Patrick Nagatani, Bob Haozous, T.C. Cannon, Frederick Hammersley, Fritz Scholder, Steven C. ...
3
Soprano makes her SFO debut with 'Tristan und Isolde'
Arts
'Tristan und Isolde' will begin its ... 'Tristan und Isolde' will begin its run at the Santa Fe Opera on Saturday, July 23.
4
Monroe Gallery exhibit strives to draw parallels between past ...
Arts
The photographs cover an arc of ... The photographs cover an arc of 20th and 21st century social and political change, from the battles of World War II to the Civil ...
5
'Breaking Bad' statues to be unveiled in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
City will honor Walter White and ... City will honor Walter White and Jesse Pinkman by installing bronze statues at the Albuquerque Convention Cen
6
Their last trip to ABQ shrouded in secrecy, Bryan ...
Arts
Cranston and Paul reprising their characters ... Cranston and Paul reprising their characters of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on an upcoming episode of 'Better Call Saul.'
7
USPS to premiere mariachi stamps
ABQnews Seeker
The mariachi stamps are 'filled with ... The mariachi stamps are 'filled with passion, rhythm, and stories of life, love and loss,' the UPS said
8
Olga Kern International Piano Competition set to start
Arts
Twenty-five pianists from nine countries will ... Twenty-five pianists from nine countries will compete for $35,000 in prize money.
9
Going international: SFiFF gets updated name
Arts
After 13 years, the Santa Fe ... After 13 years, the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival is making some changes. With the 15th anniversary on the horizon in 2023, festival organizers ...