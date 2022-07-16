‘Arctic Summer’ art exhibit examines climate change and its effects

Though it may be the middle of summer, the Curated Creative held its opening reception for “Arctic Summer,” an exhibition on climate change and its effects.

You can see the show in person through Aug. 9.

“This is an exhibition I had kind of an idea for the last several years and I just figured there was never going to be a great time to get everyone together to do it,” curator Brianne Clarkson said. “But actually, Julianne Harvey’s piece typically was what started me on this idea because I was familiar with the sculpture for a long time and I was familiar with pizzly because pizzly is a type of bear in the Arctic now where polar bears are breeding with grizzly bears.”

“Arctic Summer” takes you on a journey inspired by the warm periods in the Arctic.

“The focus of ‘Arctic Summer’ is to give people the opportunity to look at the Arctic and ask themselves why they should care and what they can do about it,” Clarkson said. “By exploring a subject through artwork, we the audience are given moments of personal reflection which inspire and motivate our own action.”

The exhibit includes paintings by Alan Paine Radebaugh, Marietta Patricia Leis and Mary Sweet, along with Harvey, a first-year leaning community instructor at the University of New Mexico.

“My real inspiration for the dioramas is the Museum of Natural History in New York, where all those incredible dioramas are with those incredible painters that painted the back to the backgrounds that transition in the foreground,” Harvey said.

Harvey’s work in the exhibit include “Pizzly View” and “Foreclosure.”

“Most of them I’ve known for years, Harvey actually was my professor more than a decade ago so I knew of her sculptural work,” Clarkson said. “Alan is a painter that I’ve worked with for years who dedicates his entire art career to painting the landscape for example, his last series of work was called to go to sea, took him on a tour of all of the waterways that existed basically before prehistoric times.”

Leis, a multimedia artist and poet, contributed “Symbiosis’ and “Traces.”

“Marietta Leis I knew as well, because I represented her work in Albuquerque for a long time and she did several residencies there,” Clarkson said. “What I liked about hers is unlike the others, I look at the landscape or I look at this ceramic piece, and I see polar bears and greenery while Marietta is the exact opposite as she works in reducing her concept down to an impression.”

Mary Sweet contributed “No. 1. Skoldungeon Fjord” and “Glacier Bay National Park” to “Arctic Summer.”

“Mary is someone I just met as I sent out the first announcement for the exhibit a couple of months ago,” Clarkson said. “She calls me and says ‘Hi, my name is Mary, I don’t know how I got on the mailing list but I have a lot of different pieces to pick from so can I come talk to you?’ ”

While the artists may have different styles, they share the same goal.

“One of the things I always enjoy is trying to put together people whose styles of work don’t go together, but their interests are in common,” Clarkson said. “Why should an art gallery have an exhibition that’s all abstract paintings? Well, I like the variety and I think it’s interesting and that moving from one piece to the next to the exhibition makes you think about it in different elements.”

Visiting hours during this exhibit are Thursday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. through Aug. 9. The exhibit is also open by appointment at 505-850-2307.

Next up for “Arctic Summer” is the artist talk and brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022.