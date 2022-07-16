Thunderstorms spark 5 small fires across Santa Fe forest

Officials say lightning strikes caused five small wildfires on Friday in the Santa Fe National Forest.

One of the fires started around 11 a.m. on Atalaya Mountain, several miles east of Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe Fire Department. The blaze grew to just over 5 acres as crews made a fire line and contained it.

“We are happy to report the fire did not grow in size and, with quick action, the state has been able to rapidly respond to this fire,” City of Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya said in a release Saturday.

Julie Anne Overton, a Santa Fe National Forest spokeswoman, said the small blaze was one of five started by lightning strikes on forest land.

She said the small starts are an “indication that the 2022 wildfire season is not over yet.”

“The monsoonal weather patterns that bring much-needed moisture also bring lightning, which can easily ignite drought-stressed trees and other vegetation,” she said in a release.

Overton said fire crews secured the four additional fire starts and did not give any other details on those wildfires. She said the Atalaya Fire, in particular, displays the risk of wildfire in areas where homes and property are adjacent to national forest.

Overton said the Greater Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition “promotes landscape-scale forest restoration and fire-adapted communities to reduce the risk of high-severity wildfire in the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.”