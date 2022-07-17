 Sports Speak Up! Current Lobo football players impress 'Old Jock' - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Current Lobo football players impress ‘Old Jock’

By ABQJournal News Staff

AT OUR MONTHLY Old Jocks Luncheon at a local New Mexican restaurant this week, we had the pleasure of running into several current Lobo football players. The players took the time to introduce themselves to us and could not have been more engaging, personable and respectful. Some of the restaurant staff remarked the same sentiments. AD Nunez just happened to be having lunch with us and got to witness this first hand. Those young men are great ambassadors for the UNM and made us feel really proud. Kickoff cannot get here soon enough!

— George Scott

WELCOME BACK, Dave Pilipovich — going from Paul Weir’s staff to now a special assistant coach to Richard Pitino. Of course Pitino should have kept you on the coaching staff last season due to your wealth of experience coaching in the Mountain West Conference at Air Force. Hopefully you can provide Pitino information about opponents and even travel logistic issues, among other duties. Most important, however, is to make sure that the iconic cherry blazer is dry cleaned and ready for Richard before UNM’s game vs. Iona, when his father Rick comes to town on Dece. 18.

— UNM Alumnus

IN PROTEST of the Brittney Griner situation (not to mention Ukraine), the WNBA, should suspend any player who goes to Russian during the offseason to play.

— Rich, Corrales

