Difficult childhood never stopped Bamforth

Catching their breath and resting after a two-hour practice in the Pit on Saturday afternoon, former Lobo basketball players of different eras were talking their trash and telling stories when the subject of the only non-Lobo playing for “The Enchantment” in Monday’s TBT basketball tournament came up.

About 30 feet away, 32-year-old Del Norte High graduate Scott Bamforth was putting up free throws as they talked.

While former Lobos like Drew Gordon, Anthony Mathis and Roman Martinez have been on posters and doing radio interviews trying to drum up excitement for this eight-team regional in the $1 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament, Bamforth is barely mentioned despite being the only player on the roster who is actually from New Mexico.

“Oh, they gonna know now,” said Cleveland “Pancake” Thomas, a Lobo in 2012-14.

“If you a hooper, you already know who he is,” added Dairese Gary, the starting point guard of the Lobos from 2007-2011.

Being overlooked in his own backyard isn’t anything new for Bamforth, who despite being a former New Mexico High School player of the year never even got a recruiting sniff from either the Lobos, New Mexico State or any other Division I program for that matter.

Instead, he paid his own way walk on at a junior college in Nebraska before eventually becoming the starting guard alongside NBA star, and still one of his best friends, Damian Lillard at Weber State. Bamforth since has moved on to string together one of the most accomplished professional basketball careers ever for a New Mexico-born player.

That he made it out of high school at all, let alone found success at the highest levels in Spain, Italy and France, is remarkable in its own right.

“When I was 12 years old, my dad passed away – heart attack in his sleep,” explained Bamforth. “Then my mom got really sick. She had liver problems and I was a freshman or sophomore in high school – like 14 years old and she was really sick so I was at home all the time trying to take care of her when she was on bed rest. I didn’t really leave the house. I had to help her.”

Between helping his mom, basketball at Del Norte and schoolwork, something had to give. It was the latter.

“I pretty much stopped going to school,” Bamforth said. “It was take care of my mom and go to practice and that was about it.”

Eventually, his mother got so sick, she moved to Hatch with her mother as Bamforth tried to navigate school alone. She died in December, and he lived alone for much of the rest of that sophomore year in school.

“My coach, Gerome Espinoza, caught on and said you can’t do that,” Bamforth said. “They’re not going to let you play basketball if you just show up to practice but not to school.”

Eventually, Bamforth moved in with a friend of the family – Marianne Baca, whom he says is like an “angel” to him.

Said Bamforth: “She was the one who really believed in me first. She said I want you to be special. You can be a good basketball player. Come live with me.”

Baca and Espinoza gave Bamforth the structure needed to get through high school. Along the way, when sneaking into a Northeast Albuquerque Sports and Wellness Center and sleeping on mats near the gym, he met a man who became his best friend and his basketball mentor to this day: Lamar Morinia, a Manzano High graduate about 9 years Bamforth’s elder who played professionally overseas for about a decade after a college career at Montana State.

Bamforth credits Baca, Espinoza and Morinia – who didn’t know each other at first – for guiding him through those rough teenage years. But basketball, he says, has remained the constant. Espinoza “became like a father figure to me,” Bamforth said.

“One thing I always remember that has stuck with me was when he told me that for those two hours or three hours or whatever it is I spend on a basketball court every day, make that my time. Use that to clear my mind. Use that to be free. Use that to get out all my pain and all the stuff I’m going through. From that moment, that’s what I did.”

In junior college, Bamforth he earned all-region honors in his only season (he redshirted another year). He then starred alongside Lillard at Weber State in one of that program’s best seasons ever, and his name remains all over their record books, all while starting a family of his own at that same time. He has three sons – Kingzton, 10; Jaxzton, 8; and Bryzton, 4.

Once overseas, he’s always played in a country’s top pro league, teaming up along the way with current NBA stars like Kristaps Prozingas, Willy Hernangomez and Tomas Satoransky. He regularly works out in the offseason with Lillard and is now helping coach his son’s youth league teams.

As for TBT, he has played in it before, scoring 27 points in a loss for a Weber State alumni team.

“I’m just happy to be representing my home state,” Bamforth said. “I know I’m not a Lobo, but these are still my boys. I love playing basketball with them and I can’t wait to play in front of Albuquerque fans again.”

Monday: TBT first-round, the Pit — The Enchantment (mainly UNM alumni) vs. The Panamaniacs (mainly New Mexico State alumni), 8 p.m., ESPNU, 101.7 FM.

Earlier games: 1, 3 and 6 p.m.

Tickets: golobos.com/TBT