4 killed in BCSO helicopter crash near Las Vegas

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Three people from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and a Bernalillo County firefighter were killed Saturday when a BCSO helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, the agency said.

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said those onboard their helicopter Metro 2 were heading back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters with the East Mesa Fire.

“There are no known survivors,” she said. “At this time the investigation into this incident is in its preliminary stages. As we learn further details, we will provide them through official press releases.”

BCSO tweeted “we need all the prayers we can get right now” above a picture of a black band across a sheriff’s office badge.

Authorities did not identify those who died, say what led to the crash or give any other details.

Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina tweeted, “Prayers for our brothers and sisters in the county and all those effected by the loss suffered as a result of this tragic accident.”

’ This evening we learned that one of our aircraft, Metro 2, was involved in a crash near Las Vegas, NM. pic.twitter.com/UyvOpKvU88 — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) July 17, 2022

New Mexico State Police, on Twitter, confirmed the crash around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

“State Police is on scene of a helicopter crash with four fatalities in San Miguel county,” the agency said. “(The Federal Aviation Administration) and (National Transportation Safety Board) are responding to investigate. More information will be released when available.”