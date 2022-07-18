 Navajo Nation finalizes $1B in pandemic aid priorities - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation finalizes $1B in pandemic aid priorities

By Associated Press

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, right, talks with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to New Mexico last month.
(Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

CROWNPOINT – Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on spending priorities for more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief to improve water, sanitation, housing and communications infrastructure.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Friday signed an agreement from the Navajo Nation Council to deliver funding to improve infrastructure for water, electricity, high-speed internet, housing, COVID-19 mitigation and specialized hardship assistance to projects and residents across the reservation spanning portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The coronavirus pandemic disproportionately hit Indian Country, underscored stark disparities in access to running water, sewage systems and internet communications amid interruptions in classroom teaching.

The spending at the Navajo Nation is linked to the American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden in early 2021. Additional aid is expected under a massive infrastructure bill, approved in November 2021, that set aside $20 billion for Indian Country.

“More water, electricity, broadband, housing, and hardship assistance will be provided to elders, youth, veterans, students, families, and others,” Nez said in a statement. “Elders will get water lines, electricity, housing, and other basic necessities – they are not left out.”

Under the signed resolution, the Navajo Nation will devote $215 million to water and waste-water projects, $97 million to extend electricity to homes, and $250 million on internet and housing projects. Another $210 million is set aside for local priorities determined by Navajo chapterhouse government units.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Navajo Nation finalizes $1B in pandemic aid priorities

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Work ahead on NM 14, Paseo, La Bajada, Southern, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bigger projects still in early phases ... Bigger projects still in early phases of acquisition, design
2
Samaritan's Purse help Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims salvage ...
ABQnews Seeker
Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina ... Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina came to New Mexico on June 5 to provide support
3
Navajo Nation finalizes $1B in pandemic aid priorities
ABQnews Seeker
Funding to help improve infrastructure for ... Funding to help improve infrastructure for water, electricity, faster internet
4
'Absolutely devastated' -- 4 Bernalillo County 1st responders killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Agency says three from sheriff's office ... Agency says three from sheriff's office and one Bernalillo County firefighter were heading back to Albuquerque after assisting in fire suppression efforts when crash ...
5
Los Alamos grad Ealey is world champ in shot ...
ABQnews Seeker
America's first gold medal of the ... America's first gold medal of the World Track and Field outdoor championships was won by a Los Alamos High product.
6
Albuquerque metro ranked second most dangerous for pedestrians
ABQnews Seeker
Report notes 192 deaths recorded in ... Report notes 192 deaths recorded in area from 2016-2020
7
Santa Fe firefighter appointed to federal panel
ABQnews Seeker
Group to recommend wildfire prevention, management ... Group to recommend wildfire prevention, management methods
8
Santa Fe County blasts Forest Service over prescribed fires
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioners take action with unanimous resolution Commissioners take action with unanimous resolution
9
State signs $1M contract for emergency bridge repair
ABQnews Seeker
'The bridge could fail completely,' says ... 'The bridge could fail completely,' says DOT justification for the no-bid procurement