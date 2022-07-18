Guns seized at nine APS high schools in ’21-’22 year

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Public Schools has seen its share of tragedy over the last 12 months.

Two students were fatally shot on or near school campuses this past school year. In one incident, 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was killed at Washington Middle School – three days into the school year.

In the other, West Mesa High School junior Andrew Burson, 16, was shot near the school’s football field. That happened off campus, but Superintendent Scott Elder said at the time that it was “far too close.”

“This was an incredibly difficult year … and I’m afraid that now that Pandora’s box is open, it’s not going away anytime soon,” Elder told business and community leaders at the July 13 Economic Forum of Albuquerque. “The reality of what’s going on is in the community. This is not a school problem. We’re not handing them guns.”

He noted that numerous guns were seized at high schools this past school year. According to APS Chief of Police Steve Gallegos, 10 guns were seized on nine high school campuses last school year. APS has 13 comprehensive high schools, according to its website, but an APS spokeswoman said it wasn’t clear which schools guns were seized from.

And it’s not just the two fatal shootings or the guns seized that has APS officials on edge.

Mass shootings in schools, like the one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, are fresh on everyone’s minds.

The Uvalde killings reignited smoldering concerns about school safety – and assault-style weapons – across the country.

“When we hear about a school shooting, we can’t help but worry about the safety and wellness of our own children, the students in our schools, and the staff that supports them,” Elder said in a statement a day after the Uvalde shooting. “We know all too well how devastating it is to lose a student to gun violence.”

On Wednesday, Elder said the district is training students and teachers in an ALICE School Safety Program, which provides instruction on how to respond to an active shooter.

The school district has also been making security upgrades, Elder said, like improving security cameras, upgrading door locks and building fences.

As of June, APS had installed over $10.1 million worth of cameras and alarms across schools and district sites, according to an APS document. It spent over $1.3 million on door locks, and more than $5.4 million on fencing and gates.

At the forum, Elder said the fences were being built not just to stop a possible school shooting but also to stop homeless people from venturing onto campuses.

“A few years ago we started building fences around schools … we had people saying, ‘I don’t want (fences) around my school. I don’t want you doing that,'” he said. “Now I can’t build them fast enough.”

Recently, the APS school board began considering a proposal to amend its existing policies regarding student possession of firearms and prohibiting firearms from district sites. Board members have been mulling whether to add recommendations for home gun storage for parents and guardians to those policies.

As the policies stand, students caught with firearms at school or at school-related events will be expelled for at least one calendar year.

The proposed language would recommend steps parents and guardians can take to make their homes safer if they choose to “bring a gun into a student’s home.” That would include keeping firearms unloaded, locked up, and stored separately from ammunition.

Several board members voiced support for the proposed language during a July 7 policy committee meeting. Heather Bassett, policy analyst and legislative liaison for APS, said many community members had also expressed support in emails.

“We know the consequences and have seen within our schools what happens when this is not done. And so I strongly support this language,” board member Barbara Petersen said.

Policy Committee Chair Danielle Gonzales stressed that the board doesn’t have the authority to enforce safe gun storage, and that the proposed language was the “least that we can do” to improve community gun safety.

Still, some board members, like Peggy Muller-Aragón, said they were concerned about “telling parents what they can do in their own home.”

“We’re just blurring the lines between what requirements are and what best practices are,” she said.

The policies will still need to go before the board for a final vote.