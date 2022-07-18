Gadi Schwartz is using social media to bring news to audiences with ‘Stay Tuned’

Going off the beaten path is what draws Gadi Schwartz’s attention.

Well, that and a good story.

For the last five years, the Cibola High School and New Mexico State University alum has been one of the faces of “Stay Tuned” on Snapchat.

The twice-daily news show has been a hit on the social media platform since it started in July of 2017.

The news series is hosted by Schwartz and Savannah Sellers and it covers national and international news, politics, pop culture, and more.

“Time has been flying,” Schwartz says of hosting “Stay Tuned.” “We’ve evolved ‘Stay Tuned’ over the years. The one constant is that young people are hungry for news and getting it from social media. For that reason, ‘Stay Tuned’ has adapted to help feed that.”

Schwartz hoped that the show would take off.

It’s done more that.

With 10.2 million followers getting their news from the platform and show, Schwartz has seen an increase in his visibility. In May, “Stay Tuned” reached more than 10 million monthly unique visitors, up nearly 40% month-over-month. The average “Stay Tuned” episode has reached 1 million episode views in 2022.

Though he’s also an NBC News correspondent, when he’s recognized, it’s usually from viewers of “Stay Tuned.”

“These people are either my age or a lot younger,” he says. “It’s great because when I was at KOB-TV in Albuquerque, we would put together the news for the audience. I always wanted to tap into the younger audience.”

Schwartz says legacy viewers skew older. With that in mind, he knew there had to be a way to get younger viewers because they are on the go and consume information in a completely different way.

“What we do is a very quick version,” he says. “The news is there, it’s just tailored for a quick rundown at your convenience.”

Over the course of the five years, there have been changes to the process, but the news remains the main event.

“At first, it was a lot harder than it is now,” he says of making the show. “Two minutes seems too long. We want to boil down the subject to what is the latest news. Then we throw in how it relates to someone’s life. We’ve been doing a lot of what is happening in the Ukraine with Russia and the Roe v. Wade. We know that our audience is good at researching. Once their work reaches a peak, we’re there to tell how it’s related.”

If the Snapchat series wasn’t enough, Schwartz and crew are gearing up to start a podcast.

“The podcast will have more storied packed into it,” he says. “We don’t want to overwhelm you with information, so we’re finding the right amount of information that will still resonate.”

Schwartz has found news interesting all his life.

As he’s worked his way through his career, it’s remained the main focus.

“My journey is trying to get people my age and younger to watch the news and pay attention,” he says. “What I didn’t realize is that young people watch the news. They just don’t watch as a legacy audience does. They are informed and are making sure that their news has accurate information. This is an audience that has been overlooked. They are hungry for the information.”

It’s been less than a year since Schwartz visited New Mexico. He traveled to do a story when the New Mexico National Guard was called into classrooms to help out with the teacher shortage due to COVID.

He found out about it because many members in his family are educators at Albuquerque Public Schools.

“It was the saddest thing for me because my family had tested positive and all they could do was a drive by to say hi,” he says. “I can’t wait to get back with my family.”

