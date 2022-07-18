 Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash - Albuquerque Journal

Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash

By Costas Kantouris and Derek Gatopoulos / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greece filed an official complaint with Serbia on Monday after a cargo plane carrying mortar ammunition crashed while attempting an emergency landing in northern Greece.

“The Greek ambassador in Belgrade has been instructed to make a complaint to the Serbian (government) to stress the need for Greek authorities to be notified in advance about the nature of the cargo,” said a Greek government official who requested anonymity pending an official announcement.

Eight crew members on the An-12 cargo plane, operated by a Ukrainian company, were killed in the crash Saturday outside the northern Greek city of Kavala. The crash was followed by at least two hours of explosions.

Serbian officials said the plane had been carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.

Mine clearance crews were working at the crash site for a second day, in a cordoned-off field around 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Kavala International Airport. The ammunition was scattered over a 500-meter radius and was expected to take several days to clear.

Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said no hazardous substances were detected following a crash site inspection by army specialists from a nuclear, chemical and biological defense division.

All the dead crew members were believed to be Ukrainian nationals, Artopios said. Their recovered remains were taken to the nearby city of Komotini to start the identification process.

The crash caused power outages in several villages near the crash site, with repair work held up by the ordnance removal, officials from the electricity regulator said.

Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said Sunday that the ammunition had been made by a private Serbian manufacturer, adding that the plane had also been due to make stops in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Ahmedabad, India, before reaching the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka. ___

Derek Gatopoulos reported from Athens.

Home » News » World » Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED'
ABQnews Seeker
4 Bernalillo County first responders killed ... 4 Bernalillo County first responders killed in helicopter crash identified
2
Guns seized at nine APS high schools in '21-'22 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal shootings at Albuquerque schools, others ... Fatal shootings at Albuquerque schools, others across US put officials on edge
3
Uvalde report: 376 officers but 'egregiously poor' decisions
AP Feeds
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed ... Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but 'egregiously poor decision-making' resulted in more than an ...
4
Samaritan's Purse help Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims salvage ...
ABQnews Seeker
Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina ... Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina came to New Mexico on June 5 to provide support
5
Navajo Nation finalizes $1B in pandemic aid priorities
ABQnews Seeker
Funding to help improve infrastructure for ... Funding to help improve infrastructure for water, electricity, faster internet
6
Work ahead on NM 14, Paseo, La Bajada, Southern, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bigger projects still in early phases ... Bigger projects still in early phases of acquisition, design
7
State signs $1M contract for emergency bridge repair
ABQnews Seeker
'The bridge could fail completely,' says ... 'The bridge could fail completely,' says DOT justification for the no-bid procurement
8
'They need a place to go'
ABQnews Seeker
One woman tells her story of ... One woman tells her story of how she became homeless
9
Ex-RRPD officer charged with sexual assault of minor
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly purchased sex toys for ... Man allegedly purchased sex toys for 14-year-old relative
10
Albuquerque metro ranked second most dangerous for pedestrians
ABQnews Seeker
Report notes 192 deaths recorded in ... Report notes 192 deaths recorded in area from 2016-2020