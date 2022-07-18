 Denver Police: 5 bystanders hurt when officers fire at man with gun - Albuquerque Journal

Denver Police: 5 bystanders hurt when officers fire at man with gun

By Associated Press

DENVER — Five bystanders were injured when officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them in a busy area of Denver early Sunday, police said.

The bystanders, three women and two men, did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said in a press release. Investigators were looking at whether they were directly hit by police gunfire or may have been struck by ricocheting bullets or shrapnel, police said.

The man who allegedly had the gun, 21-year-old Jordan Waddy, was also expected to survive, police said in a press release.

Police patrolling a nightlife district downtown as bars closed saw a disturbance and confronted Waddy, who “posed a significant threat”, Division Chief Ron Thomas said in a video message.

Three officers fired at him, police said in the release. It does not appear that Waddy fired his handgun, they said.

Waddy was arrested for investigation of felony menacing and possession of a handgun by a previous offender.

Court records say he is being represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

