 Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California - Albuquerque Journal

Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in Southern California, authorities said Sunday.

The Brink’s truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 near Los Angeles, said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company.

The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck late on July 10 following an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, said Brandy Swanson, the group’s director. It was going to an event at the Pasadena Convention Center just northeast of Los Angeles, she said.

Swanson said between 25 and 30 bags were taken, containing an unknown number of individual pieces. She said 18 victims were reporting more than $100 million in losses. Callahan said it was less than $10 million.

“According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million,” Brink’s said in a statement. “We are working with law enforcement, and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract.”

Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles, said the robbery was near Frazier Park.

Eimiller said the bureau agency was working with local authorities, but she could not immediately provide more information.

Swanson said vendors who travel between jewelry shows typically underinsure their merchandise because they can’t afford to insure it fully.

“That’s where the discrepancy comes in. These are mom-and-pop operators,” Swanson said. “They’re devastated. Some of these people have lost their entire livelihoods.”

The International Gem and Jewelry show hosts about 45 shows nationwide per year, she said.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the robbery occurred near Frazier Park, not in Lancaster.

Home » News » Nation » Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED'
ABQnews Seeker
4 Bernalillo County first responders killed ... 4 Bernalillo County first responders killed in helicopter crash identified
2
Guns seized at nine APS high schools in '21-'22 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal shootings at Albuquerque schools, others ... Fatal shootings at Albuquerque schools, others across US put officials on edge
3
Uvalde report: 376 officers but 'egregiously poor' decisions
AP Feeds
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed ... Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but 'egregiously poor decision-making' resulted in more than an ...
4
Samaritan's Purse help Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims salvage ...
ABQnews Seeker
Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina ... Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina came to New Mexico on June 5 to provide support
5
Navajo Nation finalizes $1B in pandemic aid priorities
ABQnews Seeker
Funding to help improve infrastructure for ... Funding to help improve infrastructure for water, electricity, faster internet
6
Work ahead on NM 14, Paseo, La Bajada, Southern, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bigger projects still in early phases ... Bigger projects still in early phases of acquisition, design
7
State signs $1M contract for emergency bridge repair
ABQnews Seeker
'The bridge could fail completely,' says ... 'The bridge could fail completely,' says DOT justification for the no-bid procurement
8
'They need a place to go'
ABQnews Seeker
One woman tells her story of ... One woman tells her story of how she became homeless
9
Ex-RRPD officer charged with sexual assault of minor
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly purchased sex toys for ... Man allegedly purchased sex toys for 14-year-old relative
10
Albuquerque metro ranked second most dangerous for pedestrians
ABQnews Seeker
Report notes 192 deaths recorded in ... Report notes 192 deaths recorded in area from 2016-2020