Officials provide update on deadly BCSO helicopter crash

It’s been a tragic 48 hours for Bernalillo County.

At a somber news conference in the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office conference room, Fire Chief Greg Perez said it was not possible to put into words how he and his colleagues are feeling after four first responders — an undersheriff, lieutenant, deputy and rescue specialist — were killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

“The men standing behind me — and the women — we’re professionals in law enforcement, we’re professionals in firefighting, we’re professionals in the medical response,” Perez said. “We’re not professionals in grieving the loss of fellow members.”

Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire Department rescue specialist Matthew King were in a helicopter dubbed Metro 2 providing “bucket drops and other air logistics” as crews fought the East Mesa fire in northern New Mexico on Saturday.

Their last known location was in a remote area just south of Las Vegas around 7:20 p.m. The crash is still under investigation and officials say it could take months before they have all the answers.

Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the evidence indicates the helicopter fell from the sky at great speeds and hit the ground in an upright position. Ultimately, at the end of the crash it was upside down, Knudson said.

He said all other information, like what caused the helicopter to descend, and what altitude it had been before it crashed, would be determined through the investigation.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III, who was seldom seen without Undersheriff Koren by his side, said the Metro Air Support unit “never told anybody ‘no.'”

“We should all be grateful for that because they were willing to go out on the helicopter, constantly, knowing that that’s a high risk, incident or opportunity,” Gonzales said, his voice wavering with emotion. “But they went out there willingly and that takes a very special person.”

The East Mesa fire is burning on private land south of La Liendra, according to a spokeswoman with the state Forestry Division. It had grown to about 75 acres as of Sunday and was 65% contained.

Undersheriff Koren, a 55-year-old pilot, had been with the sheriff’s office for more than 23 years and is survived by his wife and two sons. Earlier this year he campaigned to be the Democratic nominee for Sheriff.

Lt. Beers, 51, had been with the sheriff’s office for more than 13 years and is survived by his wife, son, father and sister.

Deputy Levison, 30, had been with the sheriff’s office for four years and is survived by two brothers — one of whom is also a deputy — his parents and his girlfriend. He was also a member of the New Mexico Air National Guard.

King, 44, was a paramedic of 17 years and a part-time instructor in the Emergency Medical Services program at Central New Mexico Community College from 2010 to 2020. He had been with BCFD for 11 years and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

“These brave and dedicated men have left behind families, and I offer my deepest heartfelt condolences to those families,” said Gonzales and Perez in a joint statement released ahead of the news conference. “Our hearts break for their wives, children, parents, and loved ones mourning this great loss. We offer the families of these heroes our full support during this difficult time. To the Sheriff’s Office and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, we have lost four of our brothers, and like you, we mourn their passing.”