 Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden's current term - Albuquerque Journal

Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden’s current term

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said Monday he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025.

Fauci, 81, was appointed director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984, and has led research in HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus. He has advised seven presidents and is Biden’s chief medical adviser.

In an interview with Politico, Fauci said he hoped to “leave behind an institution where I have picked the best people in the country, if not the world, who will continue my vision.”

Asked Monday on CNN when he planned to retire, Fauci said he does not have a specific retirement date in mind and hasn’t started the process. He said he expects to leave government before the end of Biden’s current term, which ends in January 2025.

“By the time we get to the end of Biden’s first term, I will very likely (retire),” Fauci said. He added: “it is extremely unlikely — in fact, for sure — that I am not going to be here beyond January 2025.”

Fauci, long a prominent figure of the government’s response to infectious disease, was thrust even more into the spotlight at the height of the coronavirus pandemic under then-President Donald Trump. As the pandemic response became politicized, with Trump suggesting the pandemic would “fade away,” promoting unproven treatment methods and vilifying scientists who countered him, Fauci had to get security protection when he and his family received death threats and harassment.

Fauci testified repeatedly to Congress about the virus, and he and some Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, engaged in heated exchanges over the origins of the virus.

Fauci said Monday his decision to eventually leave his role was unrelated to politics.

“It has nothing to do with pressures, nothing to do with all of the other nonsense that you hear about, all the barbs, the slings and the arrows. That has no influence on me,” he said.

Home » Business » Health & Safety » Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden’s current term

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
State signs $1M contract for emergency bridge repair
ABQnews Seeker
'The bridge could fail completely,' says ... 'The bridge could fail completely,' says DOT justification for the no-bid procurement
2
New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health ...
Health & Safety
Quick help for suicidal thoughts and ... Quick help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health emergencies will soon be as easy as 9-8-8. The United States' first nationwide three-digit mental ...
3
Doping sleuths keep sunscreen from burning track stars
Health & Safety
They almost got burned. Though there's ... They almost got burned. Though there's nothing novel in suggesting all 1,900 athletes who will train and compete in the sunny stadium at track ...
4
US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax
Health & Safety
The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 ... The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice as the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. Novavax makes a ...
5
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval
Health & Safety
For the first time, a pharmaceutical ... For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter in the U.S. HRA ...
6
Clinics scramble to divert patients as states ban abortion
Health & Safety
They call her, desperate, scared and ... They call her, desperate, scared and often broke. Some are rape and domestic violence victims. Others are new mothers, still breastfeeding infants. Another pregnancy ...
7
Virus cluster at nightclub sets off new Beijing clampdown
Health & Safety
China's capital has put school back ... China's capital has put school back online in one of its major districts amid a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub, while life ...
8
Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest
Health & Safety
Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses have ... Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been ordered for small children in anticipation of possible federal authorization next week, White House officials say. The ...
9
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
Health & Safety
Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines ... Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work, the company announced Wednesday. COVID-19 vaccine ...