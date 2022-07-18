 Letter: Ex-Little Rock police chief justified in firing gun - Albuquerque Journal

Letter: Ex-Little Rock police chief justified in firing gun

By Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A former Little Rock police chief who fired his gun at an armed suspect on New Year’s Eve won’t face charges in the shooting.

Prosecutor Larry Jegley said in a letter to Arkansas State Police dated Friday that Keith Humphrey was justified in the use of force in the shooting outside a convenience store. A state police spokesman said the letter formally closes the agency’s investigation into the shooting.

Humphrey had stopped after seeing a fight among a crowd in the parking lot and was approaching the group when a 29-year-old woman shot and critically wounded a 22-year-old woman, state police said.

Humphrey then opened fire, but did not strike the 29-year-old, who was later arrested, state police said. The woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree battery.

Humphrey had been briefly placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

“There was never any doubt that Chief Humphrey’s use of force while patrolling with his officers on New Year’s Eve was the prudent course and well within the law and the department’s use of force policy,” Mike Laux, an attorney for Humphrey, said in a statement Monday.

Humphrey, who was hired as chief in April 2019, retired in May after a rocky tenure marked by clashes with the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police and lawsuits over promotions, disciplinary cases and other issues. A national search is being conducted for his replacement.

Humphrey had previously served as police chief in Norman, Oklahoma, and Lancaster, Texas.

Home » News » Nation » Letter: Ex-Little Rock police chief justified in firing gun

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED'
ABQnews Seeker
4 Bernalillo County first responders killed ... 4 Bernalillo County first responders killed in helicopter crash identified
2
APD investigating fatal overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was shot and killed in Northwest Albuquerque overnight. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said ...
3
Albuquerque under heat advisory Monday
ABQnews Seeker
The National Weather Service has issued ... The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Middle Rio Grande Valley on Monday.  Albuquerque could hit a high of 100 ...
4
Guns seized at nine APS high schools in '21-'22 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal shootings at Albuquerque schools, others ... Fatal shootings at Albuquerque schools, others across US put officials on edge
5
Uvalde report: 376 officers but 'egregiously poor' decisions
AP Feeds
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed ... Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but 'egregiously poor decision-making' resulted in more than an ...
6
Samaritan's Purse help Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims salvage ...
ABQnews Seeker
Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina ... Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina came to New Mexico on June 5 to provide support
7
Navajo Nation finalizes $1B in pandemic aid priorities
ABQnews Seeker
Funding to help improve infrastructure for ... Funding to help improve infrastructure for water, electricity, faster internet
8
Work ahead on NM 14, Paseo, La Bajada, Southern, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bigger projects still in early phases ... Bigger projects still in early phases of acquisition, design
9
State signs $1M contract for emergency bridge repair
ABQnews Seeker
'The bridge could fail completely,' says ... 'The bridge could fail completely,' says DOT justification for the no-bid procurement
10
'They need a place to go'
ABQnews Seeker
One woman tells her story of ... One woman tells her story of how she became homeless