 GM CEO Barra says headquarters to stay in downtown Detroit - Albuquerque Journal

GM CEO Barra says headquarters to stay in downtown Detroit

By Tom Krisher / Associated Press

NEW YORK — General Motors will keep its headquarters in its seven-building office tower complex in downtown Detroit, its CEO says.

Mary Barra, in an interview with The Associated Press, said the automaker’s main office will remain in the Renaissance Center, the centerpiece of the city’s skyline just across the Detroit River from Canada.

“Our headquarters will always be in Detroit, in the RenCen,” she said, using the name given to the complex by locals. “Right now the plan is for it to be at the Renaissance Center. That’s our home,” she said.

Barra qualified her remarks, saying she can’t predict what will happen in five, 10 or 15 years.

She also said the company has to look at its space needs now that many white-collar employees are staying at home much of the work week on a hybrid home-and-office schedule.

The company takes up about 1 1/2 of the RenCen’s towers, which have seen little pedestrian traffic for years. Much of GM’s work force, including product development and engineering, is north of the city at an updated 1950s technical center in suburban Warren. After GM’s 2009 bankruptcy, the company considered moving the headquarters there.

“As we move to having more of a hybrid work structure, we have to look at what’s the right space,” Barra said.

GM is still evaluating whether the hybrid model is viable for those who can do their jobs remotely. Like many CEOs, Barra wonders if working from home will still allow for collaboration and for reinforcement of a corporate culture. “There are huge benefits to being in the office,” she said. “I think we’ve got to make sure we have the right balance of collaboration and interaction to make sure that two, three, four, five years from now, we still are maintaining the culture that we think is so important for the company,” she said.

Whether hybrid work is permanent, she said, depends on the company and industry. At GM, people have gotten used to the flexibility of working from home. Although workers don’t need to be at the office every day at the same time, teams of workers do need time together, she said.

Barra also hinted at that the company is exploring riverfront development opportunities with the city. The city is expanding a riverfront trail that will run from the south side of downtown to a bridge that connects to an island park called Belle Isle.

“I think the riverfront is a gem,” Barra said “The Riverwalk keeps getting voted one of the best in the country. So if there’s opportunities that we can improve that area and do the right thing for the city, we will.”

The Renaissance Center was built by Henry Ford II, who formed a coalition in the 1970s in an effort to reinvigorate Detroit’s downtown. GM bought the complex in 1996 and renovated it, moving its headquarters there from an area north of downtown.

____

This story has been corrected to show that General Motors bought the Renaissance Center in 1996.

Home » News » Nation » GM CEO Barra says headquarters to stay in downtown Detroit

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Officials provide update on deadly BCSO helicopter crash
ABQnews Seeker
It's been a tragic 48 hours ... It's been a tragic 48 hours for Bernalillo County. At a somber news conference in the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office conference room, Fire Chief ...
2
'ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED'
ABQnews Seeker
4 Bernalillo County first responders killed ... 4 Bernalillo County first responders killed in helicopter crash identified
3
APD investigating fatal overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was shot and killed in Northwest Albuquerque overnight. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said ...
4
Albuquerque under heat advisory Monday
ABQnews Seeker
The National Weather Service has issued ... The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Middle Rio Grande Valley on Monday.  Albuquerque could hit a high of 100 ...
5
Guns seized at nine APS high schools in '21-'22 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal shootings at Albuquerque schools, others ... Fatal shootings at Albuquerque schools, others across US put officials on edge
6
Uvalde report: 376 officers but 'egregiously poor' decisions
AP Feeds
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed ... Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but 'egregiously poor decision-making' resulted in more than an ...
7
Samaritan's Purse help Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims salvage ...
ABQnews Seeker
Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina ... Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina came to New Mexico on June 5 to provide support
8
Navajo Nation finalizes $1B in pandemic aid priorities
ABQnews Seeker
Funding to help improve infrastructure for ... Funding to help improve infrastructure for water, electricity, faster internet
9
Work ahead on NM 14, Paseo, La Bajada, Southern, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bigger projects still in early phases ... Bigger projects still in early phases of acquisition, design
10
State signs $1M contract for emergency bridge repair
ABQnews Seeker
'The bridge could fail completely,' says ... 'The bridge could fail completely,' says DOT justification for the no-bid procurement