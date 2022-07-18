Scorching temperatures for NM this week

New Mexico is bracing for triple-digit temperatures and slow-moving rainstorms this week.

Randall Hergert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said that Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

The agency has issued a heat advisory for many areas on Tuesday.

“It’s a scorcher,” Hergert said. “We’ve got low 100s throughout the middle and lower Rio Grande valleys stretching up to Rio Rancho all the way down to Socorro.”

The heat advisory also extends to Farmington and most of the eastern plains.

Albuquerque is expected to reach a high of 101 degrees on Tuesday.

People living in the advisory regions should stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and seek air-conditioned spaces.

Tucumcari and Roswell could hit 108 degrees.

Tuesday temperatures in Clovis and Socorro may reach 104.

Rain chances could pick up again on Wednesday and contribute to a slight dip in statewide temperatures.

Albuquerque has a 30% chance of rain every day from Wednesday through the end of the week.

Hergert said that the state’s high-elevation areas and new burn scars will be at risk of flash flooding.

“We’re expecting slow and erratic storm motions for the most part,” he said.

By this weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s in the Albuquerque metro area.

“It’s looking like that monsoon plume is still going to favor Arizona for the last week of July,” Hergert said.

Recent rains have helped put a dent in New Mexico’s drought.

The state’s eastern plains are experiencing the driest conditions.

Counties along the Texas and Oklahoma state lines have missed out on most of the rainfall.