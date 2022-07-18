 Scorching temperatures for NM this week - Albuquerque Journal

Scorching temperatures for NM this week

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Sullivan Costa, from Michigan, jumps into Abiquiu Lake on Monday to escape the heat after helping repair trails in the Santa Fe National Forest. Many areas of New Mexico are under a heat advisory on Tuesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico is bracing for triple-digit temperatures and slow-moving rainstorms this week.

Randall Hergert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said that Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

The agency has issued a heat advisory for many areas on Tuesday.

“It’s a scorcher,” Hergert said. “We’ve got low 100s throughout the middle and lower Rio Grande valleys stretching up to Rio Rancho all the way down to Socorro.”

The heat advisory also extends to Farmington and most of the eastern plains.

Albuquerque is expected to reach a high of 101 degrees on Tuesday.

People living in the advisory regions should stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and seek air-conditioned spaces.

Tucumcari and Roswell could hit 108 degrees.

Tuesday temperatures in Clovis and Socorro may reach 104.

Rain chances could pick up again on Wednesday and contribute to a slight dip in statewide temperatures.

Albuquerque has a 30% chance of rain every day from Wednesday through the end of the week.

Hergert said that the state’s high-elevation areas and new burn scars will be at risk of flash flooding.

“We’re expecting slow and erratic storm motions for the most part,” he said.

By this weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s in the Albuquerque metro area.

“It’s looking like that monsoon plume is still going to favor Arizona for the last week of July,” Hergert said.

Recent rains have helped put a dent in New Mexico’s drought.

The state’s eastern plains are experiencing the driest conditions.

Counties along the Texas and Oklahoma state lines have missed out on most of the rainfall.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Scorching temperatures for NM this week

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Scorching temperatures for NM this week
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is bracing for triple-digit ... New Mexico is bracing for triple-digit temperatures and slow-moving rainstorms this week. Randall Hergert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, ...
2
Officials provide update on deadly BCSO helicopter crash
ABQnews Seeker
It's been a tragic 48 hours ... It's been a tragic 48 hours for Bernalillo County. At a somber news conference in the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office conference room, Fire Chief ...
3
Haaland on the mend after breaking leg in hiking ...
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a ... U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a former New Mexico congresswoman, broke her leg Sunday while hiking at a national park in Virginia, the agency ...
4
The Pit awakens in July for TBT Regional
ABQnews Seeker
The eight-team TBT New Mexico Regional ... The eight-team TBT New Mexico Regional tips off Monday in the Pit with plenty of familiar faces ready for their shot at the $1 ...
5
APD investigating fatal overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was shot and killed in Northwest Albuquerque overnight. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said ...
6
Denver police: 5 bystanders hurt when cops fire at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Five bystanders were injured when officers ... Five bystanders were injured when officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at police as bars emptied for the night ...
7
Albuquerque under heat advisory Monday
ABQnews Seeker
The National Weather Service has issued ... The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Middle Rio Grande Valley on Monday.  Albuquerque could hit a high of 100 ...
8
Guns seized at nine APS high schools in '21-'22 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal shootings at Albuquerque schools, others ... Fatal shootings at Albuquerque schools, others across US put officials on edge
9
Samaritan's Purse help Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims salvage ...
ABQnews Seeker
Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina ... Humanitarian aid organization from North Carolina came to New Mexico on June 5 to provide support