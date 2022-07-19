Plan for 20 homes versus open space in Los Ranchos

The Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque is a charming and beautiful village located in northwest Albuquerque, situated between the east bank of the Rio Grande River and Edith near the AMAFCA Diversion Channel. It stretches from north of N.M. 528 to south of Montaño. Toward the south end of the village, west of Fourth Street along Chavez Road, a plan exists to build new homes on an open space.

A stated aim of the village charter is to preserve the area’s rural character. This is evident from neighborhoods interspersed with open fields of farmland. Los Ranchos is home to a popular vineyard that hosts tours and tastings. A growers market sells local produce on a regular basis. The issue is whether 20 new homes in this small neighborhood will disrupt the village’s rural character.

On Aug. 10, the village’s board of trustees will hold its second public hearing to discuss a proposed development on a nine-acre open space along the west side of Guadalupe Trail south of Chavez Road. The field is frequently visited by Sandhill cranes, geese and other wildlife. The Rio Grande Valley State Park along the river bank north of the Rio Grande Nature Center is one of their sanctuaries. So is the network of drains and canals -acequias – that wind their way throughout the community.

The proposed development of 20 new homes raises concerns the rural character of the village will be compromised. In the past, the village has welcomed the wild creatures its lands attract. A new housing development will restrict this invitation.

Proponents point out that two of the nine acres will be a protected agricultural and wildlife area. At the same time, the project plan allocates these same two acres as a recreational space for residents. In addition, the nine acres will be reshaped to include an L-shaped roadway that connects Guadalupe Trail to Chavez Road, another limit to wildlife access.

The potential conflict is one of development versus preservation, not unlike a conflict in recent years over a property next to the San Antonio Oxbow marsh along the west bank of the river across from the Rio Grande Nature Center. Building homes would have eliminated an important natural buffer between the marsh and neighborhoods to the west. The city acquired this open space to protect wildlife in the marsh.

Questions for the Village of Los Ranchos are similar to those encountered during hearings that led to the city’s acquisition of acreage next to the oxbow: (1) Should the village allow building on a sensitive open space? (2) Should the village consider the needs of a developer over preserving the rural character of its neighborhoods? (3) Does the board include knowledgeable conservation advocates? (4) Will the village consider alternative uses for this property?

Other considerations for residents are tax-rate increases on existing properties, the impact of increased traffic, and new infrastructure required to accommodate more homes – water, sewer, gas and electricity.

The residents of Los Ranchos are encouraged to attend the Aug. 10 meeting with their questions and concerns. Decisions by the board should be measured and respectful of citizen input and consider alternatives to a new housing development.