Gonzales trolled for women after murder

Just hours after 10-year-old Victoria Martens’ murder, Fabian Gonzales flirted with women on Facebook while the girl’s body remained in another room of the same apartment, an Albuquerque investigator testified Monday.

Gonzales began posting the messages on Facebook about 10 p.m., about two hours after police say Victoria was strangled to death in her mother’s Northwest Albuquerque apartment in 2016.

“My experience is telling me (Gonzales) is seeing profile pictures that he likes, hitting add friend, and then sending a message at the same time to see what kind of bites he gets,” Albuquerque Police Department Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock testified in Gonzales’ trial. Hartsock is a specialist in analyzing electronic devices.

Gonzales, 37, is charged with child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12 for his role in Victoria’s Aug. 23, 2016, strangling and dismemberment. He also faces seven counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Gonzales’ attorney, Stephen Aarons, suggested that Gonzales’ behavior the night of the killing supports the defense argument that he was unaware of Victoria’s death at the time.

“Would you agree with me that there’s really nothing in Fabian’s phone activity that looked like he was saying, there’s a dead kid over here, help me out or anything like that?” Aarons asked.

Hartsock responded, “There’s definitely nothing that plain on his account.”

Gonzales and two co-defendants each were charged in 2016 with first-degree murder in Victoria’s death. But the murder charges against Gonzales and Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, were dropped in 2018.

Cellphone records show that Gonzales and Martens were not at the apartment at the time Victoria was murdered, Hartsock testified.

The two left the apartment shortly after 7 p.m. the night of the killing and drove to the home of Gonzales’ family member, Hartsock told jurors. They returned to the apartment about 8:47 p.m. after Victoria was already dead.

“The murder counts were dismissed, at least in part, because of my analysis of the phones,” Hartsock said.

Martens, 40, pleaded guilty in 2018 to child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12. She faces 12 to 15 year in prison. Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

A third co-defendant, Jessica Kelley, 37, pleaded no contest in 2019 to six felony charges including child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting the death of a child under 12. Kelley was sentenced in April to 44 years in prison although she will be eligible for parole in half that time.

Kelley testified last week that a man she didn’t know barged into the apartment, asked for Fabian by his street name, “Fabo,” then strangled Victoria in her bedroom while Kelley smoked a cigarette on the patio.

Prosecutors allege that Gonzales and Kelley worked together to dismember the girl and attempted to clean up the apartment to conceal the crime.

Aarons countered that Kelley alone killed and dismembered Victoria without the knowledge of Gonzales or Martens.

Neighbors who lived in apartments near Martens testified Monday that they saw Kelley emerge from the second-floor apartment carrying Victoria’s body wrapped in a blanket, and carry the girl down several steps before reentering the apartment.

Monica Ramirez-Rivera, who was visiting her sister in a next-door apartment, said she saw Gonzales and Martens drive up to the apartment complex about 8:45 p.m. the night of Victoria’s death. Both appeared intoxicated as they sat in Martens’ car, she said.

“They looked very tweaked out,” she said, using a slang term for methamphetamine use. “They were very happy. They were singing, kind of dancing.”

While Martens and Gonzales were sitting in the car, Kelley emerged from Martens’ apartment cradling Victoria’s body, which was wrapped in a blanket, Ramirez-Rivera testified. At one point, one of Victoria’s arms fell out of the blanket, she said.

“I told my sister there was something wrong,” Ramirez-Rivera testified. She told her sister that the girl was either drugged or dead, she said.

Kelley appeared “kind of surprised” and almost dropped the girl, Ramirez-Rivera said. Then Kelley turned around and reentered the apartment.

Early the next morning, Ramirez-Rivera said she heard fighting and shouting in Martens’ apartment. At about 3 a.m., she heard Gonzales and Martens talking together in front of the apartment building and overhead Martens say, “I think she killed her.”