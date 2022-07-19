 Fire relief bill clears House, moves to Senate - Albuquerque Journal

Fire relief bill clears House, moves to Senate

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

The remains of a home burned by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in Gallinas Canyon last month. A bill to provide federal assistance to victims of the state’s largest wildfire has passed the U.S. House. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

A bill that aims to make whole the victims of the largest wildfire in state history – started inadvertently during Forest Service prescribed burns – moved a step closer to becoming law.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act received broad support in the House last week. The legislation was included as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023.

If signed into law, the bill would authorize residents and business owners to be fully compensated for their losses from the blaze, which has been burning for months in northern New Mexico outside of Las Vegas.

That’s a significant difference compared to the amount of federal assistance available to fire victims under normal circumstances, said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M.

“These fires were started by the federal government. They were not intentional, but they were negligent,” she said in an interview. “So the best way of making sure that the federal government accepts responsibility and pays compensation is an act of Congress.”

Both the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires were started during Forest Service prescribed burns, and they later merged, forming the largest wildfire in state history. The fire complex has been burning for more than three months, growing to 341,735 acres. It was 93% contained on Monday.

The Governor’s Office estimates about 1,200 homes have been damaged by the blaze.

If signed into law, the bill would provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover. Even if businesses weren’t touched by the fire physically, the assistance could cover lost revenue during the fires.

There is no cap on how much federal money would be available to fire victims, Leger Fernández said.

The bill calls for the government to cover insured and uninsured property loss, lost wages, reforestation costs, business interruption loss, insurance deductibles, new flood insurance needed for area residents and other financial impacts to northern New Mexico communities.

The bill says FEMA will create an Office of Hermits Peak Fire Claims, which will process claims and award actual compensatory damages. It doesn’t set a limit on how much funding the federal government could provide.

The bill was supported by all five members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., is sponsoring the act in the Senate. The bill was modeled after legislation sponsored by Sen. Pete Domenici, R-N.M., in the wake of the Cerro Grande Fire, which also started as a prescribed burn.

“The senator is continuing to build support for the legislation to help make New Mexicans whole – just as Senator Domenici accomplished with the Cerro Grande Fire Assistance Act in 2000,” a Luján aide said in an email. “When the Senate begins NDAA deliberations in the coming months, Senator Luján will work with his delegation colleagues to advance this legislation and send it to the President’s desk.”

