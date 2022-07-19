 Federal grant to help over 300 local students prepare for college - Albuquerque Journal

Federal grant to help over 300 local students prepare for college

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

bright spotCopyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Upward Bound program, which encourages low income students to pursue college degrees, will be expanding its reach to Del Norte and West Mesa high schools thanks to a federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $1.4 million annually for five years to LULAC National Education Service Center Albuquerque, totaling over $7 million, the organization said in a news release.

The grant is part of the federal Upward Bound program, which provides assistance to high school students from low-income families and for those whose parents don’t have college degrees.

LNESC Albuquerque has been helping local students through Upward Bound since 2007 at Highland High School, and has since expanded into additional high schools. In 2017, they added Atrisco Heritage Academy and Valley high schools. According to the LNESC, Del Norte and West Mesa high schools will be added through the funding that was recently awarded. The organization said around 60 to 65 students from each of the five high schools will get help preparing for college through the grant.

“We are thrilled that we can continue to assist students with their dreams of going to college and now we are able to expand services to students at two new schools,” John Moya, director of LNESC Albuquerque said in the release.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Federal grant to help over 300 local students prepare for college

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gonzales trolled for women after murder
ABQnews Seeker
Investigator testifies he was on Facebook ... Investigator testifies he was on Facebook flirting shortly after Victoria was killed
2
Fire relief bill clears House, moves to Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Act sets no limit on federal ... Act sets no limit on federal help
3
Federal grant to help over 300 local students prepare ...
ABQnews Seeker
Program adds Del Norte, West Mesa; ... Program adds Del Norte, West Mesa; over 300 kids to receive support
4
Scorching temperatures for NM this week, rain possible
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque expected to hit 101 Tuesday Albuquerque expected to hit 101 Tuesday
5
Haaland on the mend after breaking leg in hiking ...
ABQnews Seeker
Interior secretary hurt while in Shenandoah ... Interior secretary hurt while in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia
6
Four died 'doing what they love'
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff, fire chief eulogize colleagues; NTSB ... Sheriff, fire chief eulogize colleagues; NTSB probes crash cause
7
Pastor: Ronchetti goal ‘to end abortion’ in NM
2022 election
The day Roe v. Wade was ... The day Roe v. Wade was overturned, Republican Mark Ronchetti said he would pursue a 15-week abortion ban — with some exceptions — if ...
8
APD investigating fight, fatal shooting at apartment complex
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after they ... Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a fight between a group of people at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex left one man dead. ...
9
Defense engineering firm expands footprint in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Virginia-based engineering firm BlueHalo LLC is ... Virginia-based engineering firm BlueHalo LLC is aggressively expanding its Albuquerque operations to ...