Federal grant to help over 300 local students prepare for college

The Upward Bound program, which encourages low income students to pursue college degrees, will be expanding its reach to Del Norte and West Mesa high schools thanks to a federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $1.4 million annually for five years to LULAC National Education Service Center Albuquerque, totaling over $7 million, the organization said in a news release.

The grant is part of the federal Upward Bound program, which provides assistance to high school students from low-income families and for those whose parents don’t have college degrees.

LNESC Albuquerque has been helping local students through Upward Bound since 2007 at Highland High School, and has since expanded into additional high schools. In 2017, they added Atrisco Heritage Academy and Valley high schools. According to the LNESC, Del Norte and West Mesa high schools will be added through the funding that was recently awarded. The organization said around 60 to 65 students from each of the five high schools will get help preparing for college through the grant.

“We are thrilled that we can continue to assist students with their dreams of going to college and now we are able to expand services to students at two new schools,” John Moya, director of LNESC Albuquerque said in the release.