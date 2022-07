Anton Salome of Socorro beat Mike Lohner of Southlake, Texas, on the second playoff hole to grab the lone spot out of the Sun Country U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifier Monday at Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course in El Paso.

Salome and Lohner were tied 4-under through regulation. Salome putted for five birdies, four on the back nine.

He has qualified to play in the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Massachusetts.