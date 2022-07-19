 Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern - Albuquerque Journal

Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern

By Mogomotsi Magome / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

JOHANNESBURG — The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month.

Methanol was found in all of their bodies and investigations are continuing to determine whether the levels of the toxic chemical were enough to have killed them.

“Methanol has been detected in all the 21 individuals that were there, however there is still progressive analysis of the quantitative levels of methanol and whether it could have been the final cause of death,” Dr. Litha Matiwane, Eastern Cape provincial deputy director for clinical service, said at press conference in East London Tuesday.

Authorities are still awaiting the conclusive results which are being conducted at a laboratory in the city of Cape Town, he said.

Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide or an alternative source of fuel. It is not used in the production of alcohol sold for human consumption.

It is yet not known how the youngsters ingested the methanol.

Alcohol poisoning and inhalation of carbon monoxide have both been ruled out as possible causes of death although traces of both were detected in the bodies of all 21 victims, said Matiwane.

The teenagers died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London’s Scenery Park township in the early hours of June 26, shocking the country and resulting in several investigations by the police and liquor license authorities.

Many of the teens, ranging in age between 13 and 17, were found dead in the tavern, with their bodies strewn across tables and couches. Others died after they were rushed to nearby health facilities.

South Africa’s police will be guided by the final results of the toxicology analysis to determine whether anyone will face criminal charges for the 21 deaths, national police minister Bheki Cele has said.

The owner of Enyobeni tavern and some employees were arrested and are currently out on bail as they face charges related to the violation of liquor trading laws, including the sale of liquor to children.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at a mass funera l for the teens and vowed his government would take action to prevent alcohol from being served to children under the legal drinking age of 18.

The deaths of the young people at the bar in East London are separate from the shootings at three bars in South Africa earlier this month in which a total of 22 people were killed. In all three incidents, the suspects opened fire on patrons before speeding off in their vehicles and notably the attackers did not rob the victims. In the worst incident, gunmen burst into a bar in Johannesburg’s Soweto township and opened fire, killing 16 people.

Home » News » World » Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Four died 'doing what they love'
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff, fire chief eulogize colleagues; NTSB ... Sheriff, fire chief eulogize colleagues; NTSB probes crash cause
2
Gonzales trolled for women after murder
ABQnews Seeker
Investigator testifies he was on Facebook ... Investigator testifies he was on Facebook flirting shortly after Victoria was killed
3
Pastor: Ronchetti goal ‘to end abortion’ in NM
2022 election
The day Roe v. Wade was ... The day Roe v. Wade was overturned, Republican Mark Ronchetti said he would pursue a 15-week abortion ban — with some exceptions — if ...
4
Renewable energy giant acquires SunZia transmission project
From the newspaper
Pattern Energy projects $8B investment in ... Pattern Energy projects $8B investment in new local wind development
5
APD investigating fight, fatal shooting at apartment complex
ABQnews Seeker
Person thought to be involved has ... Person thought to be involved has claimed self defense
6
Scorching temperatures for NM this week, rain possible
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque expected to hit 101 Tuesday Albuquerque expected to hit 101 Tuesday
7
SWAT standoff suspect charged in second shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Kelley, already facing murder charge from ... Kelley, already facing murder charge from separate incident, was in SWAT standoff on July 7
8
Fire relief bill clears House, moves to Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Act sets no limit on federal ... Act sets no limit on federal help
9
Haaland on the mend after breaking leg in hiking ...
ABQnews Seeker
Interior secretary hurt while in Shenandoah ... Interior secretary hurt while in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia
10
APD investigating fatal overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was shot and killed in Northwest Albuquerque overnight. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said ...