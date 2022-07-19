 UNM grad to get national Red Cross honor - Albuquerque Journal

UNM grad to get national Red Cross honor

By ABQJournal News Staff

American Red Cross volunteer Sarah McLean, to receive the Navin Narayan Award for Excellence in Youth Leadership. (Courtesy American Red Cross)

Sarah McLean is affectionately known among her Red Cross colleagues as the “volunteer magician,” for her upbeat approach in working with clients and recruiting volunteers.

In 2018, Upon starting her freshman year at the University of New Mexico, the then 18-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, decided she wanted to have a positive impact on her newly adopted Albuquerque community and became a Red Cross volunteer. In 2020, McLean was named the Red Cross New Mexico Youth Volunteer of the year.

The honors continue and on Aug. 4, in a ceremony in Washington D.C., the recent UNM anthropology graduate will receive the American Red Cross Navin Narayan Award for Excellence in Youth Leadership.

“I am incredibly honored to be receiving this award, and I am so grateful that I can represent the wonderful people from the Albuquerque office and the Arizona and New Mexico Region at the national level,” McLean said in a news release. “The Albuquerque field office was a welcoming place where I could build connections with the people who worked there.”

Impressed by the dedication of her fellow volunteers, McLean took it upon herself to write hundreds of cards, celebrating them on their birthdays, anniversaries of their volunteer service and other occasions.

She and her supervisor, Swim Karim, also found a new and younger audience for the work the Red Cross does by producing a number of short question-and-answer videos and related content about the organization.

“Sarah speaks in a way that is comforting and great for recruiting. I appreciate the way that she is willing to go on camera and present topics to a wide range of people and still speak on their level,” Karim said.

The nonprofit American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

To become a Red Cross volunteer or to make a donation, call 505-265-8514 or go to redcross.org/local/az-nm.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » UNM grad to get national Red Cross honor

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
UNM grad to get national Red Cross honor
ABQnews Seeker
Sarah McLean is affectionately known among ... Sarah McLean is affectionately known among her Red Cross colleagues as the 'volunteer magician,' for her upbeat approach in working with clients and recruiting ...
2
TOP OF MIND: What do you think of giving ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What do you think of giving New Mexicans annual tax rebates of $500 from oil and natural gas ...
3
Simply Enchanting: Furstinger, Bamforth lead the way
ABQnews Seeker
Joe Furstinger scored the final 8 ... Joe Furstinger scored the final 8 points in a heated rivalry win for a team of former Lobos over a team of former Aggies ...
4
Gonzales trolled for women after murder
ABQnews Seeker
Investigator testifies he was on Facebook ... Investigator testifies he was on Facebook flirting shortly after Victoria was killed
5
Fire relief bill clears House, moves to Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Act sets no limit on federal ... Act sets no limit on federal help
6
Federal grant to help over 300 local students prepare ...
ABQnews Seeker
Program adds Del Norte, West Mesa; ... Program adds Del Norte, West Mesa; over 300 kids to receive support
7
SWAT standoff suspect charged in second shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Kelley, already facing murder charge from ... Kelley, already facing murder charge from separate incident, was in SWAT standoff on July 7
8
APD investigating fight, fatal shooting at apartment complex
ABQnews Seeker
Person thought to be involved has ... Person thought to be involved has claimed self defense
9
Scorching temperatures for NM this week, rain possible
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque expected to hit 101 Tuesday Albuquerque expected to hit 101 Tuesday