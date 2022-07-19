 Mel Gibson filming 'The Informant' in Las Cruces - Albuquerque Journal

Mel Gibson filming ‘The Informant’ in Las Cruces

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Mel Gibson is filming “The Informant” in Las Cruces. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mel Gibson is back in New Mexico.

The Oscar winning actor is filming “The Informant” in Las Cruces.

According to the New Mexico State Film Office, the production also stars Kate Bosworth, Dominic Purcell and Nick Stahl.

“The Informant” is the story of a terminally ill undercover narcotics cop who enlists the aid of his partner and their junkie informant to stage his death in order to support his financially struggling family.

The production is directed by Michael Oblowitz and produced by Daniel Cummings.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ‘The Informant’ to Las Cruces and bring new opportunities to our local film crew and small businesses,” said Jonathon Sepp, Las Cruces film liaison.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately 30 New Mexico crew members, two New Mexico principal actors, and approximately 10 New Mexico background talent.

Las Cruces is one of the areas to benefit from the state’s rural uplift credit, which gives a production a 5% incentive to film at least 60 miles outside of the Bernalillo and Santa Fe county corridor.

From July 2021 through May 2022, the area had 23 projects in the Las Cruces area with a direct spend of $7.9 million into the local economy.

