 Free school lunches law set to kick in - Albuquerque Journal

Free school lunches law set to kick in

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

In this August 2019 file photo, students eat lunch at Milagro Middle School in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico may no longer be at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many families are still struggling.

Legislation unanimously passed in 2020 that’s set to kick in this school year will give many of those families a break by covering school breakfasts and lunches for their children.

Around 57,000 New Mexico students who qualify for reduced-price meals will be able to keep eating for free, according to a news release from the state Public Education Department. Nearly 180,000 students qualify for free meals, according to the PED.

“By covering these school meal co-pays, we’re giving hard-working families one less bill to worry about at the end of the week,” Student Success and Wellness Bureau Director Michael Chavez said.

“You can’t learn on an empty stomach,” Secretary of Education Kurt Steinhaus added.

At Albuquerque Public Schools, the largest district in New Mexico, about 70% of students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, according to an April report by the Legislative Finance Committee. Statewide, it’s about 71% of students, according to the PED.

For two years, New Mexico didn’t have to use annual funds to cover school meals because of federal pandemic legislation that waived their costs for every student, according to the release.

But with President Joe Biden’s signing of the federal Keep Kids Fed Act, which extends funding to provide meals through the summer, New Mexico’s safety net is set to kick in this school year, a PED spokeswoman said.

Lawmakers passed that measure — House Bill 10, which required the PED to foot the bill for copayments families were expected to cover — in 2020 without a single vote in opposition. Along with the bill came $625,000 in funds set to recur each year, according to the PED.

Families with incomes up to 130% of the federal poverty level — a maximum of $36,000 for a family of four — are eligible for free meals. Then families with incomes up to 185% of the level, or $51,000 for a family of four, are eligible for reduced-price meals for their students, the PED said.

Schools will need to report the number of reduced-price meals they serve so the PED can reimburse them. Copays are capped at 40 cents per meal.

