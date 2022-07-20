 BCSO helicopter crash victim initially survived - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO helicopter crash victim initially survived

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A still image taken from aerial video footage shows the wreckage of a BCSO helicopter that crashed near Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, July 16, 2022, after aiding in fire suppression efforts. (Courtesy of KOAT-TV)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

It began with a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A man was “in a lot of pain and disoriented.” He told a dispatcher he was trapped inside a downed helicopter. There were three others in the helicopter, which had crashed in a remote part of San Miguel County.

“He’s just advising that it’s just him right now, but he is stating that there were four on board, including himself,” the dispatcher said over the radio, kicking off a frantic search.

By 8:06 p.m. the caller had fallen silent as officers and firefighters scoured a 5-mile area for the wreckage and at least one rescue helicopter declined to respond “due to weather.”

“The line is open but he’s not responding to anything,” a dispatcher said over the radio.

When New Mexico State Police officers found the crash site, there were two men unresponsive and two others clearly dead. Within minutes, ambulances and medical assistance was called off.

The four were beyond help.

It was the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in New Mexico, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, claiming the lives of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Larry Koren, 55; Lt. Fred Beers, 51; and Deputy Michael Levison, 30. Bernalillo County Fire Department rescue specialist Matthew King, 44, was also killed in the crash. The last time BCSO lost someone in the line of duty was 2010, when a deputy was killed in a vehicle crash in Southeast Albuquerque.

Lengthy investigation ahead

The National Transportation Safety Board said the BCSO helicopter fell out of the sky at a high rate of speed, killing all four onboard. But dispatch recordings reveal at least one of the men, who is not identified, was not killed instantly.

What caused the crash and other details surrounding the incident will be determined through a lengthy investigation, according to the NTSB. A preliminary report could be released in two to three weeks, but the full report could take a year or two.

Officials have not said who was piloting the aircraft.

Prior to the crash, according to BCSO, the four had spent the day providing dozens of “bucket drops” and “other logistics” to assist crews fighting the East Mesa Fire on private land south of La Liendre.

They wrapped up their mission on the fire at around 6:20 p.m., refueled at the Las Vegas, New Mexico airport and began heading back home at around 6:35 p.m., according to BCSO.

The helicopter crashed in the hills south of town less than an hour later.

It is unclear which medical rescue helicopter, referred to as “air ambulance” in the recordings, advised it couldn’t respond “due to weather.” A Department of Health spokeswoman said its rescue helicopter was told not to respond after the men were pronounced dead.

Carly Newlands, a spokeswoman for University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, wouldn’t say whether their helicopter was the one that was initially requested and declined to respond. She said a “full investigation will outline and provide these details when released.”

A flash flood warning had been issued for the area north of the crash site in the hours before the incident occurred. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said the thunderstorms in the area that day brought less rain and more gusty, erratic, winds due to a “drying of the atmosphere.”

The call

The 911 call around 7:30 p.m. alerted local authorities about the crash, according to archived San Miguel County dispatch recordings. Authorities traced the call to a stretch of County Road B27, west of Chapelle.

“They do have (communications) with one of the occupants, they are trapped in the helicopter,” a dispatcher said in the early minutes.

Responding State Police and other rescue personnel asked how many were injured, and if they were “ambulatory,” as a medical helicopter was requested.

One first responder asked if the trapped passenger said the “helicopter is smoking or on fire – anything like that?”

A dispatcher responded, “They were advising that they saw dust on the initial contact with the ground but – did not see smoke or anything at this time. They did state that there is gas leaking from the aircraft, unknown how much at this time.”

Someone asked for the Federal Aviation Administration to be contacted. Around 7:45 p.m. an “air ambulance” advised it was going to cancel due to weather.

“Go down the line and see if you can find the next available, see if anybody is willing to fly out,” someone said over the radio. State Police officers arrived in the area at about 7:50 p.m. and told dispatch they were going to start scouting. Dispatch was asked if there were any updates from the 911 caller.

“(We are) not getting much information. Subject is in a lot of pain and he is disoriented,” a dispatcher replied. First responders then asked what the flight path was.

“I have the (caller) on the line, sounds like he’s trying to say south but his words aren’t really making sense anymore, sounds like he’s trying to say south,” a dispatcher said.

Rescue personnel found a medical helicopter willing to respond to the site and the 911 caller told dispatch he could hear the sirens of first responders to the east.

“That’s me, I’m running into a fence so I’m going to go ahead and cut the fence and I think we should get to them,” a first responder said. Then someone asked, “Do they still hear the sirens?”

“Stand by, the male subject is not responding to dispatcher’s questions anymore,” the dispatcher said. “The (caller) is not answering – the line is open but he’s not responding to anything.”

Around 8:06 p.m. a State Police officer found the wreckage.

“They are requesting medical assistance ASAP,” someone said over the radio. “There’s a total of four patients, two nonresponsive and two 10-7 (dead).”

By 8:25 p.m. the dispatcher is told to cancel incoming medical helicopters.

“No need for additional medical helicopters whatsoever,” someone said over the radio.

Events leading up to and following Saturday’s BCSO helicopter crash
July 16, 2022
10:56 a.m.: Helicopter launches from Double Eagle Airport for PR event at Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge on south Second Street
11:12 a.m.: Arrive at Valle de Oro
12:48 p.m.: Depart Valle de Oro to retrieve kayaks left on the Rio Grande from the previous day near Rio Grande Boulevard and Chamisal Road
1:18 p.m.: Arrive at Double Eagle Airport
1:48 p.m.: Depart Double Eagle Airport for East Mesa Fire to assist with bucket drops and short haul
2:50 p.m.: Arrive on scene for East Mesa Fire/set up bucket for bucket drops
3:05 p.m.: Launch from initial scene and performed about 20 bucket drops before next landing
4:19 p.m.: Arrive at Las Vegas Airport to refuel
4:32 p.m.: Depart Las Vegas Airport to perform more bucket drops
6:22 p.m.: Arrive at Las Vegas Airport to refuel, mission at East Mesa Fire complete for the day
6:36 p.m.: Depart Las Vegas to return back to Double Eagle
7:18 p.m.: Last known location just south of Las Vegas
7:29 p.m.: A man calls 911 and reports he’s trapped inside a downed helicopter in San Miguel County
7:43 p.m.: A request is put in to notify the Federal Aviation Administration
7:45 p.m.: Initial “air ambulance” advised it will not respond “due to weather”
7:50 p.m.: First responders begin to scout the area for the crash site
7:58 p.m.: Another medical helicopter is dispatched to the site
8:06 p.m.: 911 caller is no longer responding to dispatch
8:08 p.m.: First responder finds the crashed helicopter
8:12 p.m.: Dispatch is told two men are unresponsive and two are dead
8:24 p.m.: All en route medical helicopters told to cancel

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BCSO helicopter crash victim initially survived

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Wildfires drive surge in NM emergency funding orders
ABQnews Seeker
Governor has approved nearly $60M in ... Governor has approved nearly $60M in aid to battle blazes
2
Neighbors testify Martens 'expressionless'
ABQnews Seeker
Victoria's mother kept repeating, 'She said ... Victoria's mother kept repeating, 'She said she killed my daughter'
3
BCSO helicopter crash victim initially survived
ABQnews Seeker
911 call came from inside aircraft; ... 911 call came from inside aircraft; man who radioed dispatch not yet identified
4
Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Anti-abortion activists from across the country ... Anti-abortion activists from across the country converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center ...
5
New fiber-optic internet provider to build across Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
A new-to-the-market internet service provider says ... A new-to-the-market internet service provider says it is ready to reach into even the most underserved parts of Albuquerque through a new licensing agreement ...
6
Free school lunches law set to kick in
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico may no longer be ... New Mexico may no longer be at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many families are still struggling. Legislation unanimously passed in 2020 ...
7
Mel Gibson filming 'The Informant' in Las Cruces
ABQnews Seeker
Mel Gibson is back in New ... Mel Gibson is back in New Mexico. The Oscar winning actor is filming 'The Informant' in Las Cruces. According to the New Mexico State ...
8
UNM grad to get national Red Cross honor
ABQnews Seeker
Sarah McLean is affectionately known among ... Sarah McLean is affectionately known among her Red Cross colleagues as the 'volunteer magician,' for her upbeat approach in working with clients and recruiting ...
9
TOP OF MIND: What do you think of giving ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What do you think of giving New Mexicans annual tax rebates of $500 from oil and natural gas ...