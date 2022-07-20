BCSO helicopter crash victim initially survived

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

It began with a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A man was “in a lot of pain and disoriented.” He told a dispatcher he was trapped inside a downed helicopter. There were three others in the helicopter, which had crashed in a remote part of San Miguel County.

“He’s just advising that it’s just him right now, but he is stating that there were four on board, including himself,” the dispatcher said over the radio, kicking off a frantic search.

By 8:06 p.m. the caller had fallen silent as officers and firefighters scoured a 5-mile area for the wreckage and at least one rescue helicopter declined to respond “due to weather.”

“The line is open but he’s not responding to anything,” a dispatcher said over the radio.

When New Mexico State Police officers found the crash site, there were two men unresponsive and two others clearly dead. Within minutes, ambulances and medical assistance was called off.

The four were beyond help.

It was the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in New Mexico, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, claiming the lives of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Larry Koren, 55; Lt. Fred Beers, 51; and Deputy Michael Levison, 30. Bernalillo County Fire Department rescue specialist Matthew King, 44, was also killed in the crash. The last time BCSO lost someone in the line of duty was 2010, when a deputy was killed in a vehicle crash in Southeast Albuquerque.

Lengthy investigation ahead

The National Transportation Safety Board said the BCSO helicopter fell out of the sky at a high rate of speed, killing all four onboard. But dispatch recordings reveal at least one of the men, who is not identified, was not killed instantly.

What caused the crash and other details surrounding the incident will be determined through a lengthy investigation, according to the NTSB. A preliminary report could be released in two to three weeks, but the full report could take a year or two.

Officials have not said who was piloting the aircraft.

Prior to the crash, according to BCSO, the four had spent the day providing dozens of “bucket drops” and “other logistics” to assist crews fighting the East Mesa Fire on private land south of La Liendre.

They wrapped up their mission on the fire at around 6:20 p.m., refueled at the Las Vegas, New Mexico airport and began heading back home at around 6:35 p.m., according to BCSO.

The helicopter crashed in the hills south of town less than an hour later.

It is unclear which medical rescue helicopter, referred to as “air ambulance” in the recordings, advised it couldn’t respond “due to weather.” A Department of Health spokeswoman said its rescue helicopter was told not to respond after the men were pronounced dead.

Carly Newlands, a spokeswoman for University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, wouldn’t say whether their helicopter was the one that was initially requested and declined to respond. She said a “full investigation will outline and provide these details when released.”

A flash flood warning had been issued for the area north of the crash site in the hours before the incident occurred. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said the thunderstorms in the area that day brought less rain and more gusty, erratic, winds due to a “drying of the atmosphere.”

The call

The 911 call around 7:30 p.m. alerted local authorities about the crash, according to archived San Miguel County dispatch recordings. Authorities traced the call to a stretch of County Road B27, west of Chapelle.

“They do have (communications) with one of the occupants, they are trapped in the helicopter,” a dispatcher said in the early minutes.

Responding State Police and other rescue personnel asked how many were injured, and if they were “ambulatory,” as a medical helicopter was requested.

One first responder asked if the trapped passenger said the “helicopter is smoking or on fire – anything like that?”

A dispatcher responded, “They were advising that they saw dust on the initial contact with the ground but – did not see smoke or anything at this time. They did state that there is gas leaking from the aircraft, unknown how much at this time.”

Someone asked for the Federal Aviation Administration to be contacted. Around 7:45 p.m. an “air ambulance” advised it was going to cancel due to weather.

“Go down the line and see if you can find the next available, see if anybody is willing to fly out,” someone said over the radio. State Police officers arrived in the area at about 7:50 p.m. and told dispatch they were going to start scouting. Dispatch was asked if there were any updates from the 911 caller.

“(We are) not getting much information. Subject is in a lot of pain and he is disoriented,” a dispatcher replied. First responders then asked what the flight path was.

“I have the (caller) on the line, sounds like he’s trying to say south but his words aren’t really making sense anymore, sounds like he’s trying to say south,” a dispatcher said.

Rescue personnel found a medical helicopter willing to respond to the site and the 911 caller told dispatch he could hear the sirens of first responders to the east.

“That’s me, I’m running into a fence so I’m going to go ahead and cut the fence and I think we should get to them,” a first responder said. Then someone asked, “Do they still hear the sirens?”

“Stand by, the male subject is not responding to dispatcher’s questions anymore,” the dispatcher said. “The (caller) is not answering – the line is open but he’s not responding to anything.”

Around 8:06 p.m. a State Police officer found the wreckage.

“They are requesting medical assistance ASAP,” someone said over the radio. “There’s a total of four patients, two nonresponsive and two 10-7 (dead).”

By 8:25 p.m. the dispatcher is told to cancel incoming medical helicopters.

“No need for additional medical helicopters whatsoever,” someone said over the radio.