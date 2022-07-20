 Deming inmates sentenced for assaults on corrections officers - Albuquerque Journal

Deming inmates sentenced for assaults on corrections officers

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

The Luna County Detention Center in Deming. An ICE spokeswoman said the federal agency intends to brief county jail administrators on the "Priority Enforcement Program"
Two inmates of the Luna County Detention Center in Deming, seen here, have been sentenced for assaults on corrections officers. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Two Luna County Detention Center inmates have been sentenced to over a year in prison for assaulting corrections officers in 2021.

Johnny Black was sentenced on July 14 by U.S. Chief District Judge William Johnson to one year and nine months in prison. Black was serving a 14-year, three-month sentence in the Deming detention center for using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime.

He pleaded guilty to assault upon a person assisting federal officers involving physical contact. He will serve one year and six months consecutive to his previous sentence, U.S. Attorney spokesman Scott Howell wrote in a news release.

Henry Felix was sentenced on June 10 by the same judge to one year and three months in prison, although he will serve six of those months concurrently with his previous sentence. Felix will serve an additional nine months after completing his 10 years for possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm.

According to the news release, Black physically confronted a corrections officer on Feb. 17, 2021. Black struck the officer while being escorted, causing multiple other inmates to start a fight that went on to involve one other officer.

Jacob Merkel and Victor Sanchez, two other inmates involved in the 2021 altercation, also pleaded guilty and were sentenced in February, each to over a year in prison. Both of them will serve their sentences consecutive to their previous one.

