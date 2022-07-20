Amber alert issued for missing 1-year-old

Authorities issued an Amber alert late Tuesday for a 1-year-old boy who they say was “abducted by Sonya Lucero” his biological mother.

Dakota Sadrick and Lucero were last seen around 9:30 a.m. Monday in Los Lunas, State Police said in the alert.

“They are believed to be traveling in a blue 2006 Chevrolet Impala displaying a New Mexico Temporary Tag,” the alert said.

Police said that while many details are still unknown and under investigation, “of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Dakota Sadrick.”

Police say Dakota has brown eyes, brown hair and weighs 23 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage onesie. Lucero, 27, is 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, the alert said.

Anyone with information on the missing boy is asked to call State Police in Los Lunas at 505-841-9256 or 911.