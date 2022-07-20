 Amber alert issued for missing 1-year-old - Albuquerque Journal

Amber alert issued for missing 1-year-old

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Dakota Sadrick, left, and Sonya Marie Lucero

Authorities issued an Amber alert late Tuesday for a 1-year-old boy who they say was “abducted by Sonya Lucero” his biological mother.

Dakota Sadrick and Lucero were last seen around 9:30 a.m. Monday in Los Lunas, State Police said in the alert.

“They are believed to be traveling in a blue 2006 Chevrolet Impala displaying a New Mexico Temporary Tag,” the alert said.

Police said that while many details are still unknown and under investigation, “of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Dakota Sadrick.”

Police say Dakota has brown eyes, brown hair and weighs 23 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage onesie. Lucero, 27, is 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, the alert said.

Anyone with information on the missing boy is asked to call State Police in Los Lunas at 505-841-9256 or 911.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Amber alert issued for missing 1-year-old

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Amber alert issued for missing 1-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities issued an Amber alert late ... Authorities issued an Amber alert late Tuesday for a 1-year-old boy who they say was 'abducted by Sonya Lucero' his biological mother. Dakota Sadrick ...
2
New internet provider to bring fiber network to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
New option aims to reach ABQ's ... New option aims to reach ABQ's most underserved areas via new licensing agreement
3
Free school lunches set to kick in this school ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 180,000 students qualify for free ... Nearly 180,000 students qualify for free meals, according to the PED
4
Mel Gibson filming 'The Informant' in Las Cruces
ABQnews Seeker
Mel Gibson is back in New ... Mel Gibson is back in New Mexico. The Oscar winning actor is filming 'The Informant' in Las Cruces. According to the New Mexico State ...
5
Pastor: Ronchetti goal ‘to end abortion’ in NM
2022 election
The day Roe v. Wade was ... The day Roe v. Wade was overturned, Republican Mark Ronchetti said he would pursue a 15-week abortion ban — with some exceptions — if ...
6
Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Anti-abortion activists from across the country ... Anti-abortion activists from across the country converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center ...
7
APD investigating fight, fatal shooting at apartment complex
ABQnews Seeker
Person thought to be involved has ... Person thought to be involved has claimed self defense
8
Scorching temperatures for NM this week, rain possible
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque expected to hit 101 Tuesday Albuquerque expected to hit 101 Tuesday
9
SWAT standoff suspect charged in second shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Kelley, already facing murder charge from ... Kelley, already facing murder charge from separate incident, was in SWAT standoff on July 7
10
Fire relief bill clears House, moves to Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Act sets no limit on federal ... Act sets no limit on federal help