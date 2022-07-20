 Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass. - Albuquerque Journal

Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.

By Seung Min Kim / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce new actions on climate change that he can take on his own just days after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for a sweeping legislative package of new environmental programs this year.

Biden is to unveil the latest efforts during a visit on Wednesday to a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, that is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing. It’s the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that Biden is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency.

Wednesday’s executive actions include new initiatives to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry as well as efforts to help communities cope with soaring temperatures through programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a White House official.

But the actions that Biden announces on Wednesday will not include a national emergency declaration to address the climate crisis — something that has been sought by activists and Democratic lawmakers after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., last week scuttled talks on a legislative package.

White House officials have said the option remains under consideration. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday declined to outline a timetable for a decision aside from saying no such order would be issued this week.

Gina McCarthy, Biden’s climate adviser, said the president is not “shying away” from treating climate as an emergency. She told CNN on Wednesday that he will be announcing a series of actions “over the next few weeks” to address the threat.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said he was “confident that the president is ultimately ready to do whatever it takes in order to deal with this crisis.”

“I think that he’s made that clear in his statement last Friday, and I think coming to Massachusetts is a further articulation of that goal,” Markey told reporters on Tuesday.

Biden has come under considerable pressure to issue an emergency declaration on climate, which would allow him to redirect federal resources to bolster renewable energy programs that would help accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

Jean-Pierre declined to detail internal deliberations on such a declaration, which would be similar to the one issued by Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency to build a wall on the southern border when lawmakers refused to allocate money for that effort.

Biden pledged last week to take significant executive actions on climate after monthslong discussions between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., came to a standstill. The West Virginia senator cited stubbornly high inflation as the reason for his hesitation.

For now, Manchin has said he will only agree to a legislative package that shores up subsidies to help people buy insurance under the 2010 health care law as well as allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices that will ultimately lower the cost of pharmaceuticals for consumers.

The White House has indicated it wants Congress to take that deal, and the president will address the climate issue on his own.

“I’m going to use every power I have as president to continue to fulfill my pledge to move toward dealing with global warming,” Biden told reporters over the weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after the talks between Schumer and Manchin were derailed.

Biden on Wednesday will be visiting the former Brayton Point power plant, which closed in 2017 after burning coal for more than five decades. The plant will now become an offshore wind manufacturing site.

Home » Business » Energy » Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Warren Buffett's firm owns nearly $11B of Occidental stock
Energy
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway now owns ... Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway now owns nearly $11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock after buying another 1.9 million shares in the past week. ...
2
Aviation faces hurdles to hit goals for cutting emissions
Energy
Airplanes are a minor contributor to ... Airplanes are a minor contributor to global greenhouse-gas emissions, but their share is sure to grow as more people travel in coming years -- ...
3
NM plans more electric vehicle charging stations
ABQnews Seeker
Goal is to have charging options ... Goal is to have charging options every 50 miles
4
Valencia County opens the door to oil, gas exploration ...
ABQnews Seeker
Vote came after hours of comments, ... Vote came after hours of comments, mostly in opposition to the measure
5
Holtec one step closer to nuclear waste facility license
ABQnews Seeker
NM is suing the Nuclear Regulatory ... NM is suing the Nuclear Regulatory Commission over the project, alleging it is rushing the approval process
6
Valencia County proposal expected to draw crowds Thursday
ABQnews Seeker
Measure would open door to oil ... Measure would open door to oil and gas exploration
7
US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to ...
Energy
With thousands of sanctions already imposed ... With thousands of sanctions already imposed on Russia to flatten its economy, the U.S. and its allies are working on new measures to starve ...
8
NM plans for more electric vehicle charging stations
ABQnews Seeker
State seeks to construct facilities every ... State seeks to construct facilities every 50 miles along the interstates
9
Higher gas prices hurt pockets, make small dent in ...
Energy
As Congress and now the Supreme ... As Congress and now the Supreme Court stymie the Biden administration's efforts to curb climate change, one thing the president doesn't want - sky ...