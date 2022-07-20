 BCSO investigates 3 homicides since Sunday - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO investigates 3 homicides since Sunday

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has had three homicides on its turf over the past several days.

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said two of the cases were in the South Valley — a triple shooting last weekend and a body found under suspicious circumstances Monday — and a man allegedly stabbed near La Luz trailhead early Wednesday morning.

The agency has now tallied 12 homicides so far in 2022. By this time last year, the agency had investigated six and finished the year with 11, a high year-end total for BCSO.

Fuller said deputies responded to the first incident on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. near Coal and Dartmouth SE. She said deputies found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle with an uninjured juvenile in the back seat.

Fuller said the man told deputies he had been shot at by “unknown suspects” near Isleta and Bridge SW. She said he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the woman, 21-year-old Lesley Bolagh, died at the hospital.

“The case is being investigated as a homicide,” Fuller said. She gave no other details.

Then, on Monday, deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a body being found near Second and Lagunitas SW. Fuller said the person has yet to be identified.

“Due to the suspicious nature of the scene, this case is being investigated as a homicide,” she said. Fuller gave no other details.

Deputies responded around 3 a.m. to reports of a stabbing on Forest Road 333 and La Luz trailhead. Fuller said arriving deputies found a man who had been killed.

“This case will also be investigated as a homicide,” she said. Fuller gave no other details.

