 Woman pleads not guilty in Texas killing of pro cyclist - Albuquerque Journal

Woman pleads not guilty in Texas killing of pro cyclist

By Jim Vertuno / Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson as a romantic rival pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Wednesday, as her lawyers pressed for a quick trial that the judge then scheduled to start in late October.

Wilson, 25, was found shot to death on May 11. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, fled the country after her initial interviews with investigators, prompting a 43-day manhunt that ended with her arrest at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica on June 29.

Authorities said she had tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica while trying to set herself up as a yoga instructor in that country.

A competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native known as “Mo,” Wilson had been in Austin for a race she was among the favorites to win. Police have said Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who they say has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

According to investigators, Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance video outside the home where Wilson was killed. Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison if she’s convicted. She is being held on $3.5 million bond.

Prosecutors questioned whether the quick trial setting amounted to a “privilege” for Armstrong, as it would put her case in front of other murder trials that have waited for two years or longer because of pandemic slowdowns. They also noted that investigators are still gathering evidence that prosecutors and defense attorneys have yet to receive.

“If they chose to indict without evidence, that’s the district attorney’s problem,” Armstrong’s attorney, Rick Cofer, told District Judge Brenda Kennedy before she granted the request to set a trial date and scheduled it to begin Oct. 24.

After the brief court hearing, Cofer suggested that Armstrong’s defense will challenge the evidence gathering and conduct by Austin police investigators, and whether they didn’t follow leads that could have led to a different suspect.

“Ms. Armstrong wants her day in court,” Cofer said, without taking questions. “Simply put, there is a lot more to this story that has yet been heard.”

Home » Sports » Pro » Woman pleads not guilty in Texas killing of pro cyclist

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. ... Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center ...
2
'Forgotten' US victims of Mexican drug lord want justice
Around the Region
When fugitive 1980s Mexican drug lord ... When fugitive 1980s Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was arrested in Mexico last week, it stirred up old, terrible memories for Lannie Walker, ...
3
Evacuation order lifted as Texas wildfires burn amid heat
Around the Region
A mandatory evacuation order issued because ... A mandatory evacuation order issued because of a wildfire in North Texas has been lifted as the threat of fires remained high Wednesday in ...
4
Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Anti-abortion activists from across the country ... Anti-abortion activists from across the country converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center ...
5
North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat
Around the Region
A North Texas wildfire continued to ... A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The ...
6
Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt
Around the Region
A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover ... A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that ...
7
Microburst destroys mobile home in Mesa area; woman rescued
Around the Region
Thunderstorms packing wind gusts of up ... Thunderstorms packing wind gusts of up to 80 mph knocked down some power lines in the Mesa area and destroyed a mobile home, sending ...
8
4 dead in weekend Colorado crash of small plane ...
Around the Region
Four people died in a small ... Four people died in a small plane crash Sunday in the foothills west of Boulder, Colorado, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The crash ...
9
Denver police: 5 bystanders hurt when cops fire at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Five bystanders were injured when officers ... Five bystanders were injured when officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at police as bars emptied for the night ...