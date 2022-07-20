 United Way awards $2M in grants - Albuquerque Journal

United Way awards $2M in grants

By ABQJournal News Staff

More than $2 million in grants has been awarded to 57 health and human service agencies in Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia and Torrance counties as part of the United Way of Central New Mexico’s annual Community Investment program.

Another $400,000 was awarded to 20 nonprofit organizations in Santa Fe County.

The grants were made to agencies that serve New Mexico communities in the areas of family stability, education, the provision of food, medicine, the acquisition of housing, and helping the grantee agencies with staff development, professional training and community organizing.

“Thousands of donors to United Way have made these investments possible,” Rodney Prunty, President and CEO of UWCNM, said in a news release. “By supporting nonprofit organizations serving our communities, more of our neighbors have a chance to build a life that fosters positive outcomes.”

Among the organizations receiving grants were: Casa Esperanza, Catholic Charities, Crossroads for Women, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, Oasis Albuquerque, Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico, Saranam, Wings for LIFE, Meals on Wheels, Roadrunner Food Bank, HopeWorks, Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Human Rights Alliance of Santa Fe.

United Way of Central New Mexico was founded in 1934. It’s mission is to connect people to opportunities and services, and thereby improve lives and strengthen communities.

For a complete list of award recipients, go to www.uwcnm.org.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » United Way awards $2M in grants

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
United Way awards $2M in grants
ABQnews Seeker
More than $2 million in grants ... More than $2 million in grants has been awarded to 57 health and human service agencies in Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia and Torrance counties as ...
2
BCSO investigates 3 homicides since Sunday
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has had three homicides on its turf over the past several days. BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said two of ...
3
Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. ... Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center ...
4
Deming inmates sentenced for assaults on corrections officers
ABQnews Seeker
Both will have to serve over ... Both will have to serve over a year in prison for the 2021 incidents
5
Wildfires drive surge in NM emergency funding orders
ABQnews Seeker
Governor has approved nearly $60M in ... Governor has approved nearly $60M in aid to battle blazes
6
Neighbors testify Martens 'expressionless'
ABQnews Seeker
Victoria's mother kept repeating, 'She said ... Victoria's mother kept repeating, 'She said she killed my daughter'
7
Amber alert canceled after missing 1-year-old found
ABQnews Seeker
Two hours after issuing an Amber ... Two hours after issuing an Amber alert for a 1-year-old boy they said had been abducted by his mother, authorities canceled it, saying the ...
8
UNM grad to get national Red Cross award
ABQnews Seeker
Known as the 'volunteer magician,' Sarah ... Known as the 'volunteer magician,' Sarah McLean has an upbeat approach to work and recruitment
9
Free school lunches set to kick in this school ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 180,000 students qualify for free ... Nearly 180,000 students qualify for free meals, according to the PED