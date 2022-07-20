United Way awards $2M in grants

More than $2 million in grants has been awarded to 57 health and human service agencies in Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia and Torrance counties as part of the United Way of Central New Mexico’s annual Community Investment program.

Another $400,000 was awarded to 20 nonprofit organizations in Santa Fe County.

The grants were made to agencies that serve New Mexico communities in the areas of family stability, education, the provision of food, medicine, the acquisition of housing, and helping the grantee agencies with staff development, professional training and community organizing.

“Thousands of donors to United Way have made these investments possible,” Rodney Prunty, President and CEO of UWCNM, said in a news release. “By supporting nonprofit organizations serving our communities, more of our neighbors have a chance to build a life that fosters positive outcomes.”

Among the organizations receiving grants were: Casa Esperanza, Catholic Charities, Crossroads for Women, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, Oasis Albuquerque, Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico, Saranam, Wings for LIFE, Meals on Wheels, Roadrunner Food Bank, HopeWorks, Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Human Rights Alliance of Santa Fe.

United Way of Central New Mexico was founded in 1934. It’s mission is to connect people to opportunities and services, and thereby improve lives and strengthen communities.

For a complete list of award recipients, go to www.uwcnm.org.