State to put $10M toward Albuquerque ‘Rail Trail’

Officials say they have the funding to complete the first phase of the planned Albuquerque Rail Trail thanks to a new $10 million contribution from state government.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced the state’s investment in the project, which aims to eventually link the historic Albuquerque Rail Yards to the heart of Downtown, the Sawmill District and Old Town.

City of Albuquerque officials say the new contribution brings total available funding to $25 million, which should cover about a mile of work from the Rail Yards, located in Barelas, to Lomas Boulevard. That would include an at-grade pedestrian crossing above Central Avenue.

The second and third phases would develop the trail along a railroad spur and into Old Town and bring the total project cost to about $40 million.

But the city has a pending request for federal funding to help with the Central crossing. If the grant comes through, the city should have enough to cover the first three phases, according to Albuquerque Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael.

Lujan Grisham said she felt good about the city’s chances to secure the federal money, saying the project represents the best kind of infrastructure spending. She said it could positively impact businesses, neighborhoods and tourism, and that it could spur millions in additional investments along the corridor.

“I’m going to tell you we’re going to need that as we reimagine the state, starting with reimagining Albuquerque,” she said during a news conference Wednesday at the Rail Yards. “Because we never lost sight of its potential.”